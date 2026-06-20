FIFA WC 2026: Gakpo, Brobbey hit double each as Netherlands crush Sweden 5-1

Houston, June 21 (IANS) The Netherlands produced a ruthless attacking display to overpower Sweden 5-1 and climb to the top of Group F at the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Houston on Sunday. Brian Brobbey and Cody Gakpo both scored braces as the Dutch turned a highly anticipated European showdown into a one-sided affair, leaving Sweden chasing shadows for much of the contest.

The Oranje made a dream start, taking the lead in the fifth minute when Brobbey arrived to finish a dangerous delivery from Gakpo. The Dutch striker struck again 12 minutes later, sliding home from close range after a low cross from Denzel Dumfries carved open the Swedish defence.

Sweden attempted to fight their way back into the game and enjoyed spells of pressure before the break, but they were unable to find a way past a disciplined Dutch backline.

Any hopes of a Swedish comeback disappeared soon after halftime as Gakpo took centre stage. The Liverpool forward made it 3-0 in the 47th minute with a composed finish before adding his second goal seven minutes later, cutting inside and unleashing a powerful strike to put the Netherlands firmly in control.

Substitute Anthony Elanga briefly lifted Swedish spirits when he raced through to score in the 59th minute, reducing the deficit and offering a glimmer of hope.

However, the Dutch quickly regained command and continued to threaten on the counterattack. Their dominance was finally rewarded again in the closing stages when Crysencio Summerville capped an impressive team performance with an emphatic finish in the 89th minute.

The victory lifts the Netherlands above Sweden into first place in Group F, strengthening their position in the race for the knockout stages. Sweden, meanwhile, drop to second and will need a positive response in their remaining fixtures to keep their qualification hopes firmly on track.

Goals: Netherlands – Brian Brobbey (5’, 17’), Cody Gakpo (47’, 54’), Crysencio Summerville (89’); Sweden – Anthony Elanga (59’).

--IANS

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