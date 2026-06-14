FIFA WC 2026: Beach makes memorable debut as Australia beat Turkiye 2-0

Vancouver, June 14 (IANS) The young goalkeeper Patrick Beach put in an inspired showing between the posts on his international debut, while Nestory Irankunda and Connor Metcalfe scored memorable goals to fire Australia to a sensational 2-0 win over Turkiye in the FIFA World Cup Group D clash here at BC Place, Vancouver, on Sunday.

Beach was a surprise selection between the posts for Australia, but after getting the nod ahead of veteran Mathew Ryan, the Melbourne City keeper put in an inspired display, making a sensational eight saves and repelling everything Turkiye threw at him.

This was Australia's first opening FIFA World Cup match win since 2006. Having twice progressed to the Round of 16, including at Qatar 2022, Tony Popovic’s side will be looking to reach new heights in Canada, Mexico and the USA.

Turkiye probed and pressed throughout, but while they bossed possession for long spells, especially after the introduction of Kenan Yildiz at half time - they were unable to find a way past the Socceroos, who were composed at the back and clinical with their chances.

Within seconds, the ball had been switched from one end to the other, and Irankunda took full advantage, cutting inside brilliantly before rifling home an unstoppable right-foot shot.

Beach continued to impress, tipping an Abdulkerime Bardakci piledriver on to the post and parrying clear a powerful free-kick from the influential Guler.

Australia remained dangerous, though, and secured the points 15 minutes from time when Metcalfe snatched possession in midfield, surged forward and crashed a superb left-foot shot into the bottom corner.

Australia now march on to a top-of-the-table showdown with Group D leaders USA in Seattle, while Turkiye will face a must-not-lose encounter with Paraguay.

--IANS

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