FIFA chief Infantino mourns death of Ghana footballer Dominic Frimpong

New Delhi, April 14 (IANS) FIFA President Gianni Infantino has extended condolences on the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea FC player Dominic Frimpong in a reported attack following a Ghana Premier League fixture against former champions FC Samartex 1996.

The 20-year-old footballer lost his life when the Berekum Chelsea FC team bus was attacked while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

"I am deeply saddened to hear of the tragic passing of Berekum Chelsea Football Club's Dominic Frimpong following a reported attack on the team while returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture.

"On behalf of the global football community and everyone at FIFA, we send our condolences to his family, friends, everyone at Berekum Chelsea FC and all those who knew him," Infantino said in a statement he shared on Instagram.

On the way back to Berekum from Samreboi, Berekum Chelsea FC bus was attacked by a group of armed robbers, who blocked the road to prevent the passage.

According to the club, the masked men welding guns and assault rifles ambushed the bus as the driver tried to reverse. The players and staff fled into nearby bushes to take cover. Unfortunately Frimpong was badly injured and taken to medical attention at a nearby hospital, where he died while receiving treatment.

The president of the Confederation of African Football (CAF), Patrice Motsepe, has also extended heartfelt condolences to Frimpong's death.

In an official letter addressed to Kurt Edwin Simeon-Okraku, president of the Ghana Football Association, Motsepe conveyed his deep sorrow over the devastating loss. "It is with profound sadness that I learned of the armed robbery attack on the bus of Berekum Chelsea, returning from a Ghana Premier League fixture, which claimed the life of a 20-year-old winger Dominic Frimpong.

"Please pass my personal and CAF's deepest condolences to the family, friends and teammates of Dominic Frimpong and to the Ghana Football Association," he wrote.

The Football Association remains in constant communication with the club and relevant authorities, including the Ghana Police Service, as investigations continue into the circumstances surrounding the attack.

Authorities are being urged to ensure that all necessary steps are taken to bring the perpetrators to justice.

--IANS

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