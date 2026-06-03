‘Anupamaa’ actress Adrija Roy opens up on fashion pressure in age of social media

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Adrija Roy, who is currently seen in the show “Anupamaa,” has opened up about the growing influence of social media on fashion.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, the actress shared her thoughts on how digital platforms have changed the way celebrities present themselves. Adrija also explained her own approach to staying comfortable and confident in her style choices. When asked what fashion means to her and whether there is pressure to look fashionable in the age of social media, Adrija Roy said that fashion, for her, is all about comfort and self-expression.

She stated, “See, I think for our generation, it is very important for all of us to be active on social media. Earlier, it was only TV for those who do TV. But now, for those who do TV, social media platforms have become as important to promote their show and to promote themselves. And this is an individual place where you can showcase yourself. So, of course, there is a pressure. But I don't take that much pressure.”

“I just know that fashion is comfortable for me. And because whatever outfit you are wearing, if you don't feel comfortable in it, then styling is a very far thing. So, for me, comfort zone is very important in fashion. In fashion, it is not just about the outfit. Fashion means how you are carrying your look. That is all about fashion and the styling. So, I think you should style yourself in a way that you are comfortable,” she added.

Adrija Roy was recently spotted at the star-studded Star Parivaar Fashion Show, which was attended by the who’s who of the television industry.

On the professional front, Adrija is playing the role of Rahi Kapadia in the daily soap “Anupamaa” which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

--IANS

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