FIFA chief Infantino accused of taking secret salary on top of declared earnings

New Delhi, Oct 13 (IANS) FiFA president Gianni Infantino has been accused of another FIFA regulation breach after the reported revelation of a pay package worth 1.3 million pounds on top of his declared earnings of 4 million pounds.

According to a report in the British daily 'The Telegraph', the extra money came from a FIFA subsidiary set up to organise the World Cup in the United States.

The report claimed that US Internal Revenue Service filings show the company, FWC2026 US Inc, paid Infantino USD 1.76m (1.3mn pounds), which was not publicly disclosed by the governing body in its 2024 annual report, in which Infantino was stated as earning 4.27m Swiss francs (3.88mn pounds).

The additional payments have breached the organisation's regulations as FIFA's own statutes state that "the individual compensation of the FIFA president must be made public".

According to the British daily 'The Times', Infantino has been receiving millions in undisclosed payments, which he reportedly used to fund a luxury lifestyle in Miami.

Former head of FIFA's governance committee Miguel Maduro told the masthead that the failure to declare the additional payments breached the organisation's regulations. “It is a clear contravention of the rules if he is paid other amounts by companies related to FIFA and it is not made public,” he said, calling for investigations. The FIFA statutes impose an obligation of full transparency. It is not appropriate for the compensation sub-committee to authorise other forms of remuneration.”

The FWC2026 USD 1.76m payment for 2024 included USD 626,229 of “other reportable compensation” as well as base salary and bonus. Infantino was reportedly paid similar sums – or even more – in 2025 and 2026.

The details of the payment came when Infantino is already facing renewed hostilities at a FIFA Council meeting on Thursday. The Telegraph reported that "the meeting in Zurich will nevertheless allow for scrutiny of all the major controversies that have engulfed Infantino over the last year or so after submission from its 37 council members."

--IANS

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