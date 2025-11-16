November 16, 2025 12:31 AM हिंदी

FIDE World Cup 2025: Arjun defeats Aronian with black to reach quarters; Harikrishna to play tiebreak

Arjun Erigaisi defeats Aronian with black to reach quarters; Harikrishna to play tiebreak in the FIDE World Cup 2025 in Panaji, Goa, on Saturday. Photo credit: FIDE

Panaji, Nov 15 (IANS) GM Arjun Erigaisi rejected a draw offer from GM Levon Aronian before tightening the noose on his experienced opponent to win with black pieces to advance to the quarterfinals, while P Harikrishna will now have to go through a tiebreak in the FIDE World Cup 2025 here on Saturday.

Having drawn the opening game of Round 5 with white, Arjun Erigaisi, who drew the first game in this round, pinned Aronian’s king in the h1 corner and forced the two-time World Cup winner to resign after the 38th move as he launched a triple attack with a queen, bishop, and knight.

“It was a tense middle game. I was not able to understand if I was better. But after he played knight e3 and offered a draw, I was confident that I could win because he was happy with a draw,” said Arjun, who is one of the two top-10 seeded players left in the competition.

Arjun will now play the winner of the match between GM Wei Yi of China and GM Samuel Sevian of the USA.

Also advancing to the next round was GM Wei Yi from China, defeating GM Samuel Sevian of the USA in 73 moves, Uzbekistan’s GM Nodirbek Yakubboev defeating GM Gabriel Sargissian of Armenia with white pieces in 35 moves, and GM Sindarov Javokhir of Uzbekistan, who defeated GM Svane Frederik of Germany in 47 moves, while three matches, including that of Harikrishna, head to the tiebreak.

Playing white, Harikrishna tried his best to make inroads, but GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara was solid in his defence, and with no possibility of any other results, both the players opted for a draw after 35 moves. The first game between Harikrishna and Alcantara had also ended in a draw, leaving the two Grandmasters to settle things in games with shorter time control, starting with rapid games.

Indian results (Round 5, Game 2):

GM Levon Aronian lost to GM Arjun Erigaisi (0.5:1.5 aggregate)

GM P Harikrishna drew with GM Jose Eduardo Martinez Alcantara (1:1 aggregate).

--IANS

bsk/

