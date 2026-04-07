'Will boost morale', 'bring gender equality': Female professionals welcome Women's Reservation Bill

New Delhi, April 7 (IANS) Women professionals from various fields across the country, on Tuesday, welcomed the Women's Reservation Bill that proposes 33 per cent reservation for women leaders in the Lok Sabha and state Assemblies.

Notably, after the Parliament's Budget Session reconvenes on April 16, the primary agenda will be to discuss and debate proposed amendments to the Women's Reservation Act, 2023 (Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam), officially known as the Constitution (One Hundred and Sixth Amendment) Act.

Coming in support of the Centre's move to increase the Parliament session for three days in order to discuss the proposed amendments to the Act, Padma Shri recipient and Kajli singer Urmila Srivastava said, "Increase in the number of seats for women (in Lok Sabha and Assemblies) will boost their morale and provide them with greater opportunities to work."

She was optimistic that women will greatly benefit with the implementation of the Women's Reservation Act.

"It will further strengthen women's role in the development of the country and society. Women have often been left behind, but with more seats, they will get equal opportunities. It is a matter of pride and happiness," Srivastava told IANS.

Business Consultant Anuradha Sharma said, "A very good news about the Women's Reservation Bill is that earlier, women had only 13 per cent reservation in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, which was nominal. With this Bill, women will get 33 per cent which is better than the previous."

Hoping for a positive impact on women, she said that women will experience improvement in all parameters, "whether economic, physically or mentally".

Expressing gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sharma told IANS, "Historically, nobody has given this much importance to women. We are grateful that PM Modi has at least thought this much about us."

Highlighting that safety is the most important and common issue for women everywhere, she asserted that women leaders in the Parliament will be able to raise their voice about the problems faced by women as they, too, might be facing those issues.

Sharma also urged for quick implementation of the Bill.

Echoing similar view, former Civil Surgeon Dr. Chetna said, "It is great that women are being promoted and are advancing in all fields. As politicians, they are getting 33 per cent representation in the Parliament, which is a very good step."

An advocate from Haryana's Hisar told IANS that though earlier she was hesitant about reservation, this Bill was needed due to "today's patriarchal society".

Praising PM Modi, she said, "PM Modi has thought of a way so that women can have a say in the Parliament. The Prime Minister has bought a very good thing with this reservation, for gender equality in the society."

According to her, reservation is only required so that the "patriarchal mindset of people comes to an end".

"With this women will also be aware of their identity, they will go out of the homes and many other women will also join them," she added.

However, another advocate, Monica, raised her apprehension of how can 33 per cent reservation, an increase from the earlier 15 per cent, be implemented without completion of the Census.

She also urged that the Act should have been implemented much earlier.

A social worker, Preeti Gupta, told IANS, "Earlier, only men used to contest and lead in the Cabinet, but now women will also be able to participate. If a woman can run a household, she can also run a country. With this vision, PM Modi has brought us forward."

Emphasising women's opinion in the field of education, Sangeeta Tiwari, another social worker, added, "Women will also able to speak about education, both in the Assembly and in the Lok Sabha."

Tiwari was hopeful about reduction in domestic violence cases as "women will now have their say (in Lok Sabha and State Assemblies)".

Mentioning about the reported increases in crimes against women, she said, "Women will be able to raise their voice, from Vidhan Sabha to Lok Sabha."

"Seventy-seven years after independence, we are getting this respect, I thank PM Modi for this," Tiwari added.

--IANS

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