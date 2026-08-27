Feels like a dream to face off against India and Pakistan in Women’s Asia Cup, says Kary Chan

New Delhi, Aug 27 (IANS) For Hong Kong China left-arm wrist-spinner Kary Chan, a brief hospital stay due to diarrhoea was merely a minor speed bump on the road to a dream of featuring in this year’s Women’s Asia Cup. Known as Ka Ying Chan on the team sheet, Kary is one of only seven bowlers in history to surpass 150 Women’s T20I wickets.

But on the eve of the side opening their campaign against Thailand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Kary can barely process the reality awaiting her team at the tournament, where they will also face off against Pakistan and heavyweights, seven-time tournament winners India.

“Oh my god, we just think it's very unreal because we were always just watching, like, maybe the India or Pakistan team play on TV, and we didn't really have a chance to face them.

“So all of us, when we qualified (via the 2026 Women’s Premier Cup), were just very excited and we were just like, ‘We don't think it's come true.’ We really thought it was like a dream. All of us are just so excited now and can't wait for it,” Kary told IANS in an exclusive conversation facilitated by Sony Sports Network.

For Kary, bowling to the players she has long watched on her TV and mobile screens brings a surreal mix of reverence and competitive fire. “I don't know how to express this feeling because I learned my cricket by seeing those players on screen, and now I'm going to play against them. Like I need to bowl to them and bat against their bowling.

“It's a very nervous feeling, to be honest, but the main thing is that I am really excited. I learned a lot of cricket skills from them and also watched a lot of cricket videos and games to improve my cricket. So now it's a chance to show them what our level is.”

Preparation in Sri Lanka offered the squad vital exposure to conditions and bowling variations similar to what they expect in Dubai. “We got to face a lot of different bowlers – like left-arm bowlers we have never faced before. It’s a bit similar to what we will be facing in the Asia Cup, because there are a lot of bowlers that we have never faced from the India or Pakistan sides.

“It was a good chance to face those different bowlers to prepare for the games, especially since the wicket is quite similar to what it will be in Dubai. So in terms of the time we spent practising for the team and for the Asia Cup, I think we got ready in Sri Lanka and fully prepared ourselves for it.”

Behind the excitement lies a transformed squad, elevated by professional standards brought in by former India captain Mamatha Maben, currently their head coach. “Having Maben in our team is a very big thing for us because she used to captain India, and she also has a lot of international playing and coaching experience.

“From the time she came to coach us, I feel like we have had to go to the next level and adopt a new mindset, because her mindset is mainly about high quality, professionalism, and how to be the best of the best. When she came into the team, she changed us a lot - not only skill-wise, but especially mentally, in how we prepare for the game, our daily routine, and all these small details we thought were not important. Once she brought all that culture to us, it made us become better cricketers.”

Alongside Maben, their strength and conditioning coach Tanuja Lele, who has spent considerable time in the Indian cricket ecosystem, has reshaped her fitness routine over the last three months.

“We got a very good S&C joining us to help us know what to eat, what not to eat, and what we need to do. Before, we had a trainer from another sport, but it wasn't specific to cricket. Now we have a trainer who knows so much about cricket, and that's why she can provide us with a very good program to let us know, as a cricketer, bowler, and batter, what kind of program we need.

“It keeps me motivated because she also used to train players on the Indian side. It makes me feel like, 'Okay, if I follow what she is asking us to do, maybe one day we can get closer to their level.' It's not easy, but to be honest, I am quite enjoying it.”

The focus under the new coaching staff has shifted toward adopting elite mental habits. “Both Maben and our S&C coach worked for India too - so they shared with us, not specifically how Indian players do things, but what a great cricketer's mindset should be, because at this moment, our skills are already set.

“What we have is already there - we can't change it too much. The main thing is how we are going to put that legendary mindset into our heads to become better cricketers and play our best game against them.”

The path has also required overcoming significant infrastructural hurdles at home, especially as they have only one main ground and get roughly three hours thrice a week, combined with boys and girls, to practice.

“I feel that different teams or countries face different problems. Yes, we have a venue problem and don't have much area to train. But I always tell the girls, and we share, that we can't complain about the environment. We can't change the environment around us, nor can we suddenly bring in a venue or anything.

“If we can't control those things, we just accept it, adapt to the situation, and do what we can. We mainly just use our free hours. If we have free hours today, we use them to do our best and do as much as we can.

“So we are used to it now. Of course, in the future, we hope that because we qualified for this Asia Cup, the government can give us more time to train on turf wickets or give us a bigger venue for fielding training and other things.”

That anticipation is best captured by a light-hearted wager regarding India vice-captain and star opener Smriti Mandhana. Kary harboured a wish to swap jerseys with Smriti and Jemimah Rodrigues during the tournament. But with Jemimah ruled out due to a high-grade hamstring injury, Kary hopes to get Smriti’s wicket on September 3 and then swap jerseys with her.

“I'm a big fan of Smriti because I'm a left-hander as well, and she's a legend among left-handers worldwide. Of course, I'm not really sure if she's going to swap jerseys with me, but if I have a chance, I would like to swap jerseys with her and ask her a lot of questions about how to become such a big legend of the game.

“We also have a joke - my teammate and I made a deal that if I can get Smriti out, I will get a bubble tea. But I don't think the bubble tea is the main thing - it's about enjoying the time bowling to her if I get the chance. That really motivates me right now and makes me want to become a better bowler.”

Kary also hopes Hong Kong China playing in a Women’s Asia Cup for the first time since 2012 inspires the next generation of cricketers back home, especially after suffering the heartbreak of not making it to the main event in 2024.

“I think for local kids, especially if they play cricket, they will be very excited that we made it to the Asia Cup. Before I left, some of my students told me they were going to watch it on TV and support us no matter what.

“For the kids in Hong Kong, it's important because we are not traditionally a cricket city, and not many people know about the sport. But seeing a team like us make it to the Asia Cup will motivate the younger generation and show them that anything is possible.

“It will let them chase their dreams more freely, without doubting themselves, and just feel free to pick up a ball and a bat to play cricket. Because one day, you never know - you might end up playing against India and Pakistan, just like we are going to do now.”

Watch DP World Women's Asia Cup 2026- Thailand vs Hong Kong on August 28, 2026, from 8 PM IST live on Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD, Sony Sports Ten 3 SD & HD (Hindi), Sony Sports Ten 4 SD (Telugu, Kannada) & Sony LIV.

--IANS

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