New Delhi, June 21 (IANS) Pakistan hockey team captain Ammad Butt was not refused UK visa on an infringement of over staying in the country two years ago, but the Federation messed up the matter which required the player to appear in an interview, a report said.

The goofup means Butt will not be able to participate in the upcoming round of the FIH Pro League 2025/26 in London, reported Telecom Asia Sport

"The incompetence of Pakistan Hockey Federation has nearly deprived Butt to feature in the last leg of Pro League 2026," reported Telecom Asia Sport.

"It was initially told that Butt had overstayed in UK during his last visit three years ago which was caught and he was denied UK visa.

Butt was playing league hockey in UK and the Pakistan Hockey Federation promised him to get his visa extended but the administration slacked in the process and his visa expired.

"But it was not the case and now it has come to the fore that the British High Commission had emailed the Federation to make Butt available for a visa interview but the officials delayed the matter.

"TO add to Butt's woes, the Federation has issued a return ticket for Butt and has directed him to return," said report. "Butt will now appear in interview on phone and is likely to get UK visa but it is not known whether the Federation will send him to UK or not."

Report said Federation's negligence also smacks of an intrigue against Butt.

"Some influential people want Butt to be replaced as skipper and this visa chaos is only because of that," said report.

If Butt is not sent to UK, another senior player Abu Bakar will lead Pakistan team in the final leg during which Pakistan faced India on June 23 and 26 and England on June 24 and 27.

Pakistan have lost all their 12 matches in the Pro League which has left them on the brink of elimination from next year's edition of the League. They need at least two wins in the last four matches.

On their recent trip to Belgium, Pakistan have lost 7-1 and 6-0 to Belgium and 5-1 and 4-2 to Speain.

Telecom Asia Sport said PHF was in any way wanted to sack Butt as results were poor under his captaincy. The federation wanted another senior player Hanan Shahid to lead the side but unfortunately Shahid got injured and missed the recent trip.

Former Pakistan player Waseem Feroze has lashed out at team's performance.

"It is a waste of money to send the team to Pro League," Feroze told Telecomasia. "Instead of spending millions of dollars on this failed campaign the Federation should have spent the money at grassroot level to improve hockey."

--IANS

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