FBI Director Kash patel sues Atlantic for $250 million in defamation

Washington, April 21 (IANS) FBI Director Kash Patel has filed a $250 million defamation lawsuit against The Atlantic and one of its journalists, alleging the magazine published a “sweeping, malicious, and defamatory hit piece” aimed at damaging his reputation and forcing him from office.

In his complaint, filed in the US District Court for the District of Columbia, Indian American Patel accuses The Atlantic Monthly Group LLC and staff writer Sarah Fitzpatrick of publishing false claims about Patel’s conduct, including allegations of “excessive drinking” and “unexplained absences” while leading the Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Patel’s legal filing states the article was “replete with false and obviously fabricated allegations designed to destroy Director Patel’s reputation and drive him from office.” The lawsuit seeks at least $250 million in damages, along with other relief.

According to reporting by The Washington Post, the article relied on accounts “attributed to anonymous people” who alleged Patel engaged in inappropriate conduct during his tenure. The Post noted it “has not independently verified the Atlantic’s reporting.”

Patel’s complaint disputes those claims, asserting that several incidents described in the article — including allegations that meetings were rescheduled due to drinking or that security staff requested “breaching equipment” to access him — “are false.”

The filing further argues that the publication acted with “actual malice,” a legal standard required in defamation cases involving public officials. It states the claims were “so demonstrably and obviously false, or easily refuted,” that publishing them was reckless.

Patel’s lawyer, Jesse Binnall, said: “Defamatory speech is not free speech, and it is an honour to represent Kash Patel in this lawsuit seeking accountability for The Atlantic article’s malicious falsehoods.”

In response, The Atlantic defended its reporting. Anna Bross, a spokeswoman for the publication, said: “We stand by our reporting on Kash Patel, and we will vigorously defend The Atlantic and our journalists against this meritless lawsuit.”

The dispute comes amid heightened scrutiny of Patel’s leadership. Separate reporting cited by Newsweek noted that nearly 30,000 people had signed an online petition calling for an investigation into his conduct, following allegations raised in recent media reports.

Patel has denied the allegations and maintains that the article relied on anonymous sources “with axes to grind and are not in a position to know the facts.”

Under US law, public officials must prove that a publication acted with “actual malice” — meaning it knowingly published false information or acted with reckless disregard for the truth — a standard established in the landmark Supreme Court case New York Times v. Sullivan.

Patel, who has led the FBI since February 2025, is not new to litigation over media coverage. His current lawsuit is at least the second defamation claim he has filed since taking office, including a separate case linked to statements made on a television news programme.

The case is expected to proceed in federal court in Washington.

--IANS

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