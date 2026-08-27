‘Fashion’ actor Arjan Bajwa voices concern over growing social media addiction

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor Arjan Bajwa, known for films such as “Fashion,” “Rustom” and “Kabir Singh,” has voiced concern over the growing dependence on social media.

He called endless scrolling a "very bad addiction.” The actor believes that while social media offers easy access to information from around the world, its excessive use is affecting people's attention spans and taking away their time and energy. In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, Arjan stated, “Scrolling through social media has become a very bad addiction for everybody. I don't consider it healthy at all because everyone is on their phones constantly, trying to get information about what's happening in the digital world.”

The ‘Rustom’ actor added, “Somehow, now I feel it is like a dopamine rush people get to keep checking social media. Arjan also believes this behaviour is a departure from what social media was originally meant to offer. “It has to be informative. Social media is supposed to give you information, but right now, it feels more like an addiction to keep watching the screen, whether it’s right after getting out of bed or even before going to sleep.”

“Social media is supposed to be informative, especially now that newspapers and magazines have become less relevant and people increasingly depend on digital information from across the world.”

However, Arjan also acknowledged that social media has made it easier than ever to access information from across the globe instantly. He noted that with newspapers and magazines becoming less prominent, people are increasingly turning to digital platforms for news and updates from around the world. “It is a big boon that you can watch the news and know what is happening anywhere in the world right on your phone screen," he explained.

The actor concluded by pointing out that while social media is an important tool for accessing information from around the world, excessive use can quickly turn into an addiction and affect people's attention spans.

“But then it becomes an addiction, and your attention span also does not go beyond a few seconds. It’s important to get information from across the globe, and yes, social media is a big tool for that. There is also a lot of unnecessary or completely random content that takes away your time, energy and attention as you keep scrolling throughout the day," Arjan ended.

--IANS

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