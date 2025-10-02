Farmers welcome MSP hike for Rabi crops, say PM Modi’s decision will boost income and living standards

New Delhi, Oct 2 (IANS) Farmers across different states on Thursday welcomed the Union Cabinet’s decision to approve the Minimum Support Prices (MSP) for Rabi crops for the 2026–27 marketing season.

They believe that the move will strengthen their income and improve their standard of living.

In Uttar Pradesh’s Deoria district, farmers expressed their satisfaction with the government’s decision.

One farmer said, “Very good -- PM Modi is doing excellent work, and we are happy. Whether it is wheat, mustard, or groundnut, everything is progressing well, and we are benefiting greatly.”

Another farmer added that the decision announced by the Cabinet chaired by the Prime Minister is highly beneficial for farmers and that all farmer brothers thank him sincerely.

"The campaign launched by PM Modi is very beneficial for farmers... All farmer brothers thank him sincerely," the farmer added.

"The MSP implemented by PM Modi is highly beneficial for farmers," said another farmer.

Farmers also believe that the continuous hike in MSPs will have a direct positive impact on their economic condition.

“The increase in MSP for both Rabi and Kharif crops will improve the lifestyle and living standards of farmers,” one farmer said.

"The MSP has been increased for Rabi and Kharif crops, which will directly impact the economic lives of farmers. Their standard of living and lifestyle will improve," he said.

Similar sentiments were shared in Punjab’s Fazilka district, where farmers Jaswinder Singh and Lakhwinder Singh welcomed the announcement.

They called the MSP hike a positive step and a clear signal that the government is serious about farmer welfare.

At the same time, they pointed out that agriculture costs are steadily rising due to diesel, pesticides, irrigation, and other inputs, and said that MSP needs to be made more transparent and better aligned with actual costs.

