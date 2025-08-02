August 02, 2025 8:17 PM हिंदी

Farmers of Bihar and UP express happiness on receiving 20th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, laud PM Modi

Farmers of Bihar and UP express happiness on receiving 20th installment of PM Kisan Nidhi scheme, laud PM Modi

New Delhi, Aug 2 (IANS) Farmers across Bihar and Uttar Pradesh expressed overwhelming gratitude and joy upon receiving the 20th instalment of the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme on Saturday.

A major event was held at the Bihar Agricultural University (BAU) in Sabour, Bhagalpur, where farmers, agricultural scientists, and public representatives gathered to mark the occasion.

Janata Dal (United) MP from Bhagalpur, Ajay Kumar Mandal, extended heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for their leadership and farmer-centric vision.

“Whenever farmers receive this instalment, it’s like a celebration for them, similar to Diwali and Dussehra. This timely financial assistance ensures no farmer is left behind,” he told IANS.

A farmer named Awadhesh from Bhagalpur shared his experience, saying, “As soon as PM Modi pressed the button, Rs 2,000 was credited to my account. It feels great and comes exactly when we need it the most.”

He emphasised how helpful the amount is in managing small yet essential farming needs. Dr. D.R. Singh, Vice-Chancellor of BAU, hailed the PM’s initiative as a “strong foundation for prosperity in rural India.” He said schemes like PM-KISAN are key to uplifting the socio-economic conditions of the farming community.

Meanwhile, similar enthusiasm was seen across various districts of Uttar Pradesh, including Saharanpur and Basti. In Saharanpur, farmers were visibly elated after receiving the Rs 2,000 instalment directly into their bank accounts.

Many beneficiaries shared how the amount enables them to afford fertilisers, seeds, and pesticides in time for the Kharif season. In the Basti district, farmers publicly thanked PM Modi, saying the scheme fulfils both agricultural and household needs.

“Since independence, no leader has supported us like Modi ji has,” said one beneficiary.

Farmers across the two states echoed a unified sentiment - that the PM-KISAN scheme is a lifeline for small and marginal farmers.

--IANS

sas/dan

LATEST NEWS

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza! (Photo Credit: Sun Pictures X)

Lokesh Kanakaraj's 'Coolie' trailer out; Rajinikanth plays Sathyaraj's friend in action extravaganza!

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Rahul Gandhi’s remarks completely baseless, he is yet to respond to June 12 letter: EC

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Anant V Joshi calls Kathal & 12th Fail bagging National Awards 'a matter of immense pride'

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

Fatima Sana Shaikh calls it a 'moment of honour' as Sam Bahadur wins big at 71st National Awards

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

BJP's President elections likely to take place after Vice President poll

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father (Photo Source- IANS)

'Irresponsible statements must be held accountable sooner or later': Rohan Jaitley on Rahul Gandhi's remarks on his father

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

Federal Bank's Q1 net profit falls 15 pc on higher provisions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

‘Constitution is here for all times’: Ex-CJI Chandrachud on Oppn flagging threat to statute, institutions

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

Karan Johar beams with pride as SRK bags national award for Jawan: 'There is no one like you'

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages

PM-KISAN help farmers in Karnataka, Tamil Nadu buy diesel, pay labour wages