Farmers in Doda empowered through Horticulture awareness workshop

Doda (J&K), March 23 (IANS) In the quiet hills of Doda, where terraced fields cling to the mountains and the rhythm of life follows the seasons, a quiet transformation was taking root.

At the Community Hall, farmers from across the district gathered for a two-day conference-workshop organised by the Department of Agricultural Production and Farmers' Welfare under the Mission for Integrated Development of Horticulture.

The theme, “Strengthening Sustainable Agriculture through Climate-Smart Practices and Improved Farm Productivity” echoed through the hall.

Among the attendees was Basharat Ali Malik. Malik is a farmer whose journey began in 2006. Malik listened carefully as experts spoke about different topics. They spoke on subsidies, polyhouses, and modern cultivation techniques.

He also expressed his thoughts. Malik said: "I earn between Rs 5 lakh-6 lakh annually from farming,” he shared. “These schemes have made a real difference. We are not just surviving -- we are growing.”

The room buzzed with interest. For many younger farmers, Basharat was proof that agriculture, when supported and modernised, could be both sustainable and profitable.

On the stage, Mushroom Development Officer Susheel Rattan Sharma addressed the gathering.

His words were steady, but his message was urgent. “Our goal is simple,” he said. “Every farmer in Doda must benefit from these schemes -- whether they are from the Central Government or the Union Territory. No one should be left behind.”

He spoke about the ongoing efforts to enroll farmers under MIDH, a scheme that offers up to 60 per cent subsidy -- rising to 90 per cent in Himalayan regions -- for projects like nurseries, plantation expansion, and post-harvest management. For a region like Doda, where geography often limits opportunity, such support was a game changer.

Farmers learned about cultivating fruits, vegetables, mushrooms, spices, and flowers during the sessions.

Climate-smart practices, efficient irrigation, and improved productivity methods were discussed in detail. What once seemed complex now felt within reach. The benefit of the seminar was that the farmers who attended sessions gained a lot of knowledge about cultivation in a different way.

By the end of the workshop, the farmers left not just with pamphlets and information, but with a renewed sense of purpose. In Doda, agriculture was no longer just a way of life -- it was becoming a pathway to prosperity.

--IANS

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