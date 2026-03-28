Trump touts farm relief, tax cuts for American farmers

Washington, March 28 (IANS) US President Donald Trump highlighted a sweeping set of tax cuts, trade gains and regulatory rollbacks aimed at American farmers, telling a large gathering at the White House that his administration had “delivered” after what he described as years of policy setbacks.

Addressing what he called the “single largest gathering of American farmers that the White House has ever seen,” Trump said his administration had already provided “$12 billion” in support and claimed farm income had “soared by 20 per cent” in his first year back in office.

“We love the American farmer,” Trump said, adding that farmers “once again have a true friend and champion in the Oval Office.”

The president sharply criticised the previous administration of Joe Biden, saying it had “crushed America’s farmers with the worst inflation in the history of our country” and failed to negotiate “even a single new trade deal on your behalf.”

Trump pointed to expanded agricultural exports, particularly to China, saying the US was now sending “over $40 billion in American soybeans” after securing a revised deal with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

On domestic policy, he highlighted what he described as the “largest tax cuts in American history,” including provisions allowing farmers to deduct “100 per cent of the cost of new tractors and all equipment in the first year.”

He also emphasised the rollback of estate taxes on family farms, saying the move would help families retain generational land holdings. “You can now keep your family farms in the family,” he said.

Trump announced additional regulatory changes, including a new rule giving farmers the “right to repair your own equipment,” which he said could save “up to $30,000 on major repairs.” He also outlined plans to scale back diesel exhaust fluid (DEF) regulations, calling them “ridiculous” and costly.

Further measures included expanded loan guarantees through the Small Business Administration for farmers and food suppliers, and updated renewable fuel standards for 2026 and 2027 that he said would generate “over $10 billion of rural economic benefit” and create “an estimated 100,000 new jobs.”

Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins, speaking at the event, said the administration had inherited “an agricultural trade deficit of $50 billion” and stressed that “not one new trade deal” had been concluded under the previous administration.

Farmers present at the event echoed support for the administration’s policies. Joel Viereck, a New Jersey vegetable farmer, urged Congress to pass a new farm bill, calling it “vital to everything that we do.” Another farmer, Michael Cliver, said tax and energy policies had put “money back into the farmers pockets.”

Trump also said he would seek additional farm relief in the next funding bill and pressed lawmakers to pass a new farm bill quickly.

In broader remarks, he linked agricultural policy to energy and trade strategy, including emergency approval for E15 fuel sales and expanded biofuel mandates. He argued these steps would reduce costs and increase domestic production.

The US farm sector has remained a critical political constituency, particularly in Midwestern states that play a decisive role in presidential elections. Federal farm support, trade access and biofuel policy have long been central to US agricultural economics.

--IANS

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