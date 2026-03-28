Farida Jalal breaks down in tears remembering late Lata Mangeshkar: Was madly in love with her

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) The upcoming episode of Indian Idol will see promising an emotional and nostalgic moment as veteran star Farida Jalal gets deeply moved seeing Shreya Ghoshal sing Lata Mangeshkar's song on the singing reality show Indian Idol.

The veteran actress also shared a beautiful memory related to the nightingale of India.

Singing the timeless classic ‘Rahe Na Rahe Hum’, originally sung by Lata Mangeshkar, Shreya’s heartfelt performance filled the stage and Farida Jalal’s eyes with tears and emotions.

The performance brought back a flood of memories for Farida ji, who gets visibly emotional.

Sharing a heartfelt anecdote about her admiration for Lata Mangeshkar, Farida ji said, “Achanak ek din phone aaya unki taraf se Sanjiv Kohli sahab ka. Unhone mujhe phone karke bola Lata ji chahte hain. She has been watching you on the show. She said, ‘Will you anchor my seven shows all over America? Mahina bhar toh lagega.’”

She added, “Toh mere haath mein kaafi saara kaam tha. I left all of that work because I have always been a very hard-core fan. Lata didi ke aage kuch sujhta hi nahi tha mujhe. Woh gaati thi aur main ro padti thi, piche baithkar unhe dekhkar… I was madly in love with her.”

Overcome with emotions, she pauses and says, “Ab nahi bola jayega,” with tears in her eyes.

Talking about Lata Mangeshkar, fondly known as the ‘Nightingale of India’, remains one of the most iconic voices in Indian music, with a career spanning over seven decades and over thousands of songs.

She lent her voice to thousands of songs across multiple languages, with timeless classics like ‘Lag Ja Gale’, ‘Tere Bina Zindagi Se’, ‘Ae Mere Watan Ke Logon’, and ‘Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya’ continuing to resonate with generations.

Lata Mangeshkar passed away on February 6, 2022, at the age of 92.

--IANS

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