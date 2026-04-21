April 21, 2026 8:02 PM हिंदी

Fire in newly built refinery highly unusual: Ashok Gehlot on Pachpadra blaze

Pachpadra: Thick black smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the refinery, reportedly in a processing (CDU–VDU) unit, in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Jaipur, April 21 (IANS) The fire at the Pachpadra Refinery has triggered serious allegations of negligence and administrative pressure, with former Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot launching a sharp attack on the state government.

As multiple agencies and technical experts continue to probe the cause of the incident, Gehlot claimed the blaze was likely the result of oversight or psychological pressure to fast-track project completion.

Addressing a press conference in Jaipur, Gehlot said, “A fire in a newly built refinery is highly unusual. Expert opinion suggests it could only happen due to negligence or pressure to complete work in haste.”

He said he has spoken to Australian experts, who said it is quite unusual for a new refinery to catch fire.

His remarks come amid an ongoing investigation involving internal and external teams examining the incident at the high-value refinery project operated by Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited.

Gehlot raised concerns over both safety standards and delays in the refinery’s inauguration. He emphasised that such incidents in a newly constructed facility raise red flags about adherence to protocols and the quality of execution.

The refinery, built at a cost of nearly Rs 79,459 crore, was scheduled to be inaugurated by PM Modi, but the event was postponed following the fire.

Taking a dig at the current administration, Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party government of relying on announcements without delivering results on the ground.

Referring to his social media campaign “Intezaar Shastra”, he said it has exposed delays in key public welfare projects initiated during the previous Congress regime.

He asserted that the government has failed to provide clear timelines for project completion, leaving it in a defensive position.

Highlighting another major issue, Gehlot pointed to pending payments of approximately Rs 4,500 crore in the Public Health Engineering Department.

He said contractors and industrial bodies have issued an ultimatum to the government, warning of a “No Payment, No Work” campaign and a potential “Pani Roko Andolan” if dues are not cleared.

Gehlot also criticised the handling of welfare initiatives, particularly the Rajiv Gandhi Health Scheme.

He said the scheme’s original purpose is being undermined due to poor implementation and mounting unpaid dues to medical stores. He argued that isolated irregularities should not be used as justification for weakening an entire public welfare programme.

Raising the issue of agrarian distress, Gehlot said farmers are under immense pressure and reiterated his demand for a loan waiver modelled on the policies of the previous Congress government.

Commenting on the Chief Minister's recent statement regarding farmers, specifically his assertion that a farmer works for only 20 to 25 days, he stated that the Chief Minister has gravely insulted the farming community, sparking immense outrage among farmers.

He criticised remarks made by the Chief Minister, calling them “insulting” and out of touch with ground realities.

On the issue of women’s reservation, Gehlot accused the Bharatiya Janata Party of misleading the public.

He clarified that the law had already been passed in 2023 and questioned why its notification is still pending.

He further pointed out governance gaps, including the vacant position of the State Women’s Commission Chairperson amid rising crimes against women.

He added that the Bills recently introduced in Parliament pertained to issues related to delimitation, while the Women’s Reservation Bill had already been unanimously passed by both Houses of Parliament in September 2023, thereby acquiring the force of law.

Questioning the sincerity of the National Democratic Alliance government's intentions, Gehlot noted that, despite three years having elapsed, the notification for this law had not been issued.

Gehlot also characterised PM Modi's recent address to the nation as politically motivated, stating that it was unprecedented to deliver a political speech during such an address.

He further remarked that, regarding the issue of women’s reservation, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, and the Leader of the Opposition in the Rajya Sabha, Mallikarjun Kharge, had called for an all-party meeting; however, the government chose to disregard the Opposition's demand.

--IANS

arc/dan

LATEST NEWS

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Ram Charan's Peddi in its final stretch, to be 'Wrapped in 6 More Days’

Harman Sachdeva and Jamal Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026 at the Classic Golf & Country Club in Nuh, Haryana, on Tuesday. Photo credit: PGTI

PGTI Tour: Sachdeva, Hossain share lead on Day One of Players Championship 2026

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

‘Lawrence of Punjab’ documentary row: Congress MP Amrinder Singh Raja Warring sends legal notice to OTT platform

Pachpadra: Thick black smoke billows out after a massive fire broke out at the refinery, reportedly in a processing (CDU–VDU) unit, in Balotra district of Rajasthan on Monday, April 20, 2026. (IANS/Video Grab)

Fire in newly built refinery highly unusual: Ashok Gehlot on Pachpadra blaze

Shiva Narwal and Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah Bhugra wins silver in 10m Air Rifle at the ISSF Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun at the Egypt International Olympic City in Cairo on Tuesday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: Shiva Narwal, Chirag Sharma win gold and bronze in 10m Air Pistol, Panaah wins silver in 10m Air Rifle

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

RBI tightens e-mandate rules, makes extra authentication mandatory for recurring payments above Rs 15,000

Aquib Nabi misses out as Delhi Capitals elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad in Match 31 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal, Hyderabad on Tuesday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Aquib Nabi misses out as DC elect to bowl against SRH

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

Malaysian Cricket Association launches National Cricket Centre to improve its position in international circuit

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

India must aim for 100 pc ethanol as auto fuel: Gadkari

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​

CEC Gyanesh Kumar flags off 34 foreign delegates to witness voting in Bengal, TN on April 23​