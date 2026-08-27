Farhan Akhtar calls wife Shibani his ‘sunshine’ in heartwarming birthday post

Mumbai, Aug 27 (IANS) Actor-filmmaker Farhan Akhtar penned a sweet birthday note for his wife, Shibani Akhtar, on social media.

Calling her his “sunshine,” the actor showered his wife with love on her special day. Farhan shared their happy photo and captioned it as, “Happy birthday, sunshine... love you @shibaniakhtar.” The photo shows Farhan posing with Shibani, with his arm wrapped around her neck. The couple can be seen flashing their radiant smiles in the candid picture.

Notably, Shibani Akhtar was quick to respond to Farhan’s sweet birthday post. Taking to the comments section, she expressed her love for her husband, writing, “Love you.”

Shibani Akhtar also received warm birthday wishes from her friends and industry colleagues, including actress Kareena Kapoor Khan, who took to social media to wish her on the special occasion. Taking to her Instagram stories, the ‘Jab We Met’ actress posted a photo of the birthday girl and wrote, “Happy Birthday darling, Wishing you all the things lovely.”

For the unversed, Farhan and Shibani tied the knot on February 19, 2022 in an intimate wedding ceremony surrounded by close family and friends. They exchanged wedding vows in an intimate, non-religious ceremony at Javed Akhtar’s farmhouse in Khandala, near Mumbai. The couple opted for a private celebration instead of a traditional nikah or Marathi wedding. The wedding festivities began with pre-wedding ceremonies, including mehndi and haldi, which were held at Farhan’s Mumbai residence on February 17, 2022. The celebrations were followed by a formal reception.

Since then, Farhan and Shibani have often shared glimpses of their life together on social media.

Earlier in January, Shibani penned a heartfelt birthday note for her Farhan Akhtar. Describing their life together as "the greatest adventure", she shared a video montage featuring cosy throwback moments of the couple. In her post, Shibani called Farhan her "best friend", "happy place" and "everything.”

“My best friend. My happy place. My everything. This life with you is the greatest adventure and I can’t wait to keep exploring. Happy birthday my sweet guy @faroutakhtar Love you with all my heart @faroutakhtar,” she wrote.

--IANS

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