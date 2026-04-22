Fardeen Khan cherishes father-daughter dance with his princess: This one’s mine to keep forever

Mumbai, April 22 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan got a chance to enjoy a fun father-daughter dance with his little princess Diani Isabella Khan.

Expressing his joy and gratitude at getting an opportunity to live such a precious moment, Fardeen dropped a video on his official social media handle, where he can be seen twirling with his daughter.

The father and daughter duo seem to be having a blast while grooving on a peppy number.

Posting the clip on Instagram, Fardeen wrote, "They say a father’s first dance with his daughter is a privilege unlike any other — and a few days ago I finally understood why. (sic)"

"Twelve years of watching my little sunshine grow, and somehow she’s still my little girl, twirling in my arms — and I hope she always remains so. This one’s mine to keep forever," he went on to add.

Reacting to the post, Zayed Khan commented, "Supeeeeeerrrrrrbbbbbb!!", followed by a red heart emoji.

For those who do not know, Fardeen and Zayed are first cousins. Fardeen's father, Feroz Khan, and Zayed's father, Sanjay Khan, are brothers.

Zayed's sister and Hrithik Roshan's former wife, Sussanne Khan, wrote, "Omggggggggod far this is preciousssssss…. Love uuuuu both to the moon".

Actress Manisha Koirala added, "Soooooo cute!!!!"

Work-wise, Fardeen will soon be seen as Shah Jahan in the highly talked about biographical drama, "Raja Shivaji".

Written and directed by Riteish Deshmukh, the project is based on the life of Shivaji, the founder of the Maratha Empire.

Backed by Genelia Deshmukh and Jyoti Deshpande under the banners of Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios, the movie enjoys an ensemble cast led by Riteish with Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Mahesh Manjrekar, Sachin Khedekar, Bhagyashree, Jitendra Joshi, Amole Gupte, and Genelia playing crucial roles.

"Raja Shivaji" is set for a theatrical release on 1 May.

--IANS

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