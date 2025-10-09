Farah Khan shares clip from early days as background dancer in 1987

Mumbai Oct 9 (IANS) Choreographer-turned-filmmaker-turned-vlogger Farah Khan recently took to her social media account stories to share a rare video clip from her early career days, leaving fans nostalgic.

Reposting the video early, she captioned, “Oh my god, now that's a blast from the past #Jalwa." The video features Farah dancing as a background dancer in the 1987-released film "Jalwa". In the clip, she is seen performing the song “Feeling Hot Hot Hot”, which featured actress Archana Puran Singh in the lead.

Farah Khan, dressed in a white outfit, can be spotted among the dancers in the background. The film “Jalwa” was released in 1987, marking one of Farah's first few works in Bollywood as a background dancer. Before she became one of the most successful choreographers and directors in the industry, Farah Khan spent her early years as a background dancer, falling behind top stars of that era.

Her breakthrough came in 1990 with Mansoor Khan's "Jo Jeeta Wahi Sikandar, where she choreographed the iconic song "Pehla Nasha, which was noticed by the industry and instantly put her on the map and established her as a main choreographer. Farah went on to choreograph some of Bollywood's most memorable songs, including "Ek Pal Ka Jeena" and "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai", from Hrithik Roshan's debut film "Kaho Na Pyaar Hai", as well as chartbusters from "Kuch Kuch Hota Hai".

In 2004, Farah Khan turned director with "Main Hoon Na", starring Shah Rukh Khan. In 2005, Farah Khan directed another superhit movie, "Om Shanti Om", which also marked the launch of Deepika Padukone, followed by "Tees Maar Khan" and "Happy New Year". After decades of success as a choreographer and filmmaker, Farah Khan has now embraced digital content creation on her YouTube channel and social media, which shows behind-the-scenes glimpses of fun celebrity interactions and quirky cooking challenges.

Alongside her trusted house help, Dilip, Farah is always her humourous best. With her vlogs, Dilip has now become no less than a celebrity, changing his life 180 degrees for the good.

–IANS

rd/