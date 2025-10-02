Farah Khan reveals ‘Ghafoor’ from ‘Ba***ds Of Bollywood’ was shot in just one day

Mumbai, Oct 2 (IANS) Filmmaker-choreographer and star Youtuber Farah Khan shared a picture with the baddies Shakti Kapoor, Ranjit and Gulshan Grover from the sets of the song “Ghafoor” and revealed that it was shot in just one day.

Farah took to Instagram, where she shared three pictures from the sets of the track. The pictures featured Farah posing with Shakti Kapoor, Ranjit and Gulshan Grover. One image also had Aryan Khan posing alongside them.

For the caption, Farah wrote: “Just!! What a blast i had shooting #ghafoor for @___aryan___ even though we had only 1 day to shoot this getting so much love for it thank u @iamsrk@shashwatology @tamannaahspeaks @ranjeetthegoli@shaktikapoor @gulshangrover @r_varman_ @anitandonald@nishkalulla @redchilliesent @bonniejain @sadnaminhas@karsonali @tusharshetty95 #Ba***dsofBollywood JUST Lov uuu @___aryan___ (sic).”

Talking about “The Ba***ds of Bollywood”, it is a satirical action comedy streaming television series. The series marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan.

The series features Lakshya Lalwani, Sahher Bambba, Bobby Deol, Raghav Juyal, Anya Singh, Mona Singh, Gautami Kapoor, Manoj Pahwa, Rajat Bedi, Manish Chaudhari, Vijayant Kohli and Rohit Gill. The series is produced by Gauri Khan under her production house banner Red Chillies Entertainment.

The show follows an aspiring young man named Aasmaan who is determined to make it big in life. He and his friends navigate the trials and tribulations of Bollywood's glamorous yet unsettling world of Bollywood.

Talking about Farah, she recently joined her best friend Sania Mirza at Pickle Ball, where the two broke into an impromptu dance to Neha Bhasin's trending track "Thumak Thumak" right in the middle of a game.

Posting a dance clip, Sania captioned, “This is what happens when I ask them to play pickleball!”

Sania and Farah have been the thickest of friends for decades now. Over the years, the duo have been vocal about their friendship, often appearing in each other's social media posts, quick getaways or even reality shows. The two had appeared on Kapil Sharma's fun talk show "The Kapil Sharma Show" a few years ago. Sania even featured in Farah's vlogs, where the filmmaker hilariously roasted singer Udit Narayan and made chicken 65 together in the kitchen.

--IANS

dc/