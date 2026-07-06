Farah Khan recalls Govinda's secret marriage with Sunita Ahuja, calls her the 'original star wife'

Mumbai, July 6 (IANS) Jailer Farah Khan recalls Govinda's secret marriage with Sunita Ahuja during the latest episode of the reality show, 'Lock Upp 2'.

The 'Main Hoon Na' maker said that Sunita has been a star wife all her life, but now she has turned herself into a massive inspiration for many,

Looking back at the time when Govinda and Sunita got married secretly, Farah said, "Guys, I have known this lady since she was 16 years old. Nayi Nayi chup ke shaadi karke ayi thi kyuki Govinda aur mera ghar pass main that. To main use tab se jalti hu aur and all her life she has been nothing but a Bollywood star wife, and today she is a role model for others."

The 'Tees Maar Khan' maker also stated that Sunita is now doing everything for her family and kids.

"Never say that I am a star wife, you are a star yourself now. Ab vo nikli hain maidan main aur kar rahi hain jo vo kar sakti hain apne ghar aur bachcho ke liye," she went on to add.

At the end, Farah showered praises on Sunita, saying, "Govinda hoga hero sabka, tu meri hero number one hain."

For the unversed, Govinda and Sunita tied the knot back in 1987. However, they made their relationship public only after the birth of their daughter, Tina. They also have a son named Yashvardhan Ahuja.

As Sunita entered the show, she revealed that Govinda had several affairs during their marriage.

"Pyaar mein toh aapko har cheez bardasht karna chahiye. Chi Chi ne life mein itne affairs kiye, chalo hero heroine mein toh hote hi hain. Toh mujhe lagta hai itne saal jo maine Chi Chi ke saath nibhaya hai, I think uske jaisa beta hona chahiye (In love, you should be able to tolerate everything. Govinda had many affairs in his life; well, heroes and heroines do such things. I think since I stood by him for so many years, I deserve to have a son like him," she had revealed.

--IANS

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