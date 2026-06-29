June 29, 2026 7:37 PM हिंदी

Faizabad Bar Association won't represent Ram Mandir donation theft accused: President

Faizabad Bar Association won't represent Ram Mandir donation theft accused: Kalika Mishra

Ayodhya, June 29 (IANS) Faizabad Bar Association President Kalika Mishra on Monday said that no advocate from the association would represent the accused in the Ram Mandir donation-related theft case.

The bar body chief further said that if any advocate from the association chooses to appear on behalf of the accused, they would be required to pay a penalty of Rs 5 lakh, in accordance with the association's decision.

Speaking to IANS, Mishra said: "It has been decided that no advocate will take up the case of the accused. If anyone fights the case, they will be required to pay Rs 5 lakh."

"If any advocate comes from outside to fight the case, we will decide on that later. The situation will become clear once the accused are produced before the court. We have not issued any ultimatum. However, we have demanded that the investigation be handed over to the CBI."

Mishra also said that a panel of advocates had been formed to pursue the prosecution in the matter. "A committee has been constituted, and the names of advocates have been finalised. This committee, along with 12 other members, will pursue legal action against Champat Rai, Gopal Rao and Anil Mishra. If these people are found to be accused, they should not be allowed to leave Ayodhya," he said.

Expressing dissatisfaction with the ongoing probe, Mishra said: "People are not satisfied with the SIT investigation. A letter will be sent to the Central government seeking a CBI probe so that the real culprits can be identified."

"Prima facie, people suspect Champat Rai, Gopal Rao, and Anil Mishra. They believe such a major theft has still not been solved, while some of the accused appear to be only helpers or minor participants."

Mishra also opposed the reported selection of Nipendra Mishra as a representative, claiming it could create controversy because he had previously represented the government.

He added that advocates coming from outside would also be scrutinised to determine whether they were associated with the government, the VHP, or the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust.

"The people of Ayodhya are reluctant to donate to the temple because they fear the money may be used for personal purposes. We have also demanded that the Trust should include members from outside, as otherwise the truth never comes out," he said.

--IANS

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