Fair winds, fast feet: Sports Min Mandaviya, Indian Navy laud fastest Indian man Gurindervir

New Delhi, May 24 (IANS) Union Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya and the Indian Navy lauded sprinter Gurindervir, who became the first sprinter from the country to breach the 10.10-second barrier in the men’s 100m.

Gurindervir, 25, entered the record books during the National Senior Athletics Federation Competition 2026 in Ranchi on Saturday. The Punjab’s sprinter representing Reliance clocked 10.09 seconds to reclaim his men’s 100m crown. He first shattered Animesh Kujur's previous national mark of 10.18s by clocking 10.17s in the opening semifinal heat.

"10.09 seconds! Gurindervir Singh, you have rewritten history. The entire nation is incredibly proud of you!" Mandaviya wrote in an X post.

Gurindervir, who is a Petty Officer in the Indian Navy, also cleared the Athletics Federation of India’s qualification mark for both the Commonwealth Games and Asian Games, set at an identical 10.16s.

"#IndianNavy salutes the spirit, speed and dedication of our champion sprinter. Fair winds. Fast feet," the Indian Navy shared on X.

Bihar Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary also hailed Gurindervir for his heroics. "India's young sprinter Gurindervir Singh has made the entire nation proud by setting a new national record in the 100-meter race," he posted on X.

"His historic performance of 10.09 seconds at the Federation Cup held in Ranchi is a symbol of the bright future of Indian athletics. This achievement will inspire the youth of the country to dream big and achieve them. Heartiest congratulations to Gurindervir Singh for this splendid success and best wishes for a bright future," he added.

--IANS

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