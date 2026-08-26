‘Face the ball without facing the bowler’: Sooriyabandara unfazed by India’s attack after comeback knock

Colombo, Aug 26 (IANS) Sri Lanka batter Pasindu Sooriyabandara said hard work in the nets helped him recover from the disappointment of a golden duck in the series opener as he produced a fighting innings of 80 against India, while also stressing the importance of batting long if Sri Lanka are to save the Test over the final two days.

The 26-year-old, who is playing only his second Test after earning a long-awaited national call-up following years in domestic cricket, emerged as one of Sri Lanka’s standout performers in Colombo after enduring a difficult start to the series in Galle.

Reflecting on the contrast between the two outings, Sooriyabandara credited extra behind-the-scenes work for helping him turn things around.

“I think it's a hard thing for me, getting out for a golden duck in the first match. And for me, I think what worked well is I have been batting so much in the practice in the past couple of days and working really hard for it. So yeah, that's it,” Sooriyabandara told the broadcasters ahead of Day 4’s play.

The innings also carried added significance given the journey he took to reach the international stage. After spending several seasons in Sri Lanka’s domestic circuit, Sooriyabandara finally made his Test debut at the age of 26, a milestone he described as both an honour and a reward for years of perseverance.

“Yeah, absolutely. It's an honour and a privilege to play for the national team and representing the country is everyone's dream as a cricketer. So I think for me, playing many first-class games and so many domestic matches, it's a good thing coming into this stage,” he stated.

Facing an Indian attack featuring experienced international bowlers did not alter his approach. Instead, Sooriyabandara said he focused on reacting to the ball rather than the reputation of the bowler delivering it.

“I mean, when it comes to playing against the bowling attack, I think we have to face the ball without facing the bowler. I mean, you can't always keep the names in your mind and play. I mean, you have to anyways play the ball, right? So I think that's what I was trying to do, and the wicket was a bit turning from the start as well. So I think it was a bit favorable for the spinners,” Sooriyabandara added.

His innings came on a surface that increasingly assisted spin, forcing Sri Lanka’s batters to rely on patience and application against India’s slow bowlers.

With Sri Lanka still under pressure in the match heading into the fourth day, Sooriyabandara acknowledged that the hosts face a significant challenge if they are to avoid defeat. He believes the key lies in spending as much time at the crease as possible over the remaining days. “I think as a team, I think we have to do well in the upcoming day, both days. So, I mean, we have to bat long for us to go into a draw for a win.”

As Sri Lanka continue their fight in Colombo, Sooriyabandara’s response to early disappointment has provided one of the brighter stories of the match, underlining both his resilience and the value of a long apprenticeship in domestic cricket before reaching the highest level.

--IANS

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