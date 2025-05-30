May 30, 2025 10:19 PM हिंदी

FA fines West Ham United for homophobic chants by supporters in match vs Chelsea

The Football Association (FA) fines West Ham United for homophobic chants by supporters in match against Chelsea on February 3. Photo credit: West Ham United

London, May 30 (IANS) West Ham United have confirmed that the Club has been sanctioned by The Football Association (FA), following the conduct of supporters at the Premier League away fixture against Chelsea at Stamford Bridge on February 3, about homophobic chanting by a large group of supporters.

An independent Regulatory Commission has imposed an action plan, a 120,000-pound fine, and a warning over future conduct, after the Club admitted the charge of misconduct, in relation to abusive, offensive, discriminatory, and homophobic chanting by supporters.

“Homophobic chanting, which in this case amounted to the commission of a criminal offence, is not consistent with the values and beliefs of West Ham United and the vast majority of the Club’s supporters. The Club has a zero-tolerance policy towards discriminatory, abusive, and insulting behaviour, and those identified will, in addition to any criminal charges they face, be issued with Club bans.

“West Ham United unequivocally condemns all forms of offensive and discriminatory conduct and remains committed to working with The FA and all relevant stakeholders to eradicate such behaviour to ensure a safe and inclusive environment for all supporters,” read the statement by the club.

The Club confirmed it has already set in motion tangible actions to review and strengthen existing initiatives to continue to be strategic and proactive in the prevention and detection of any potential discriminatory or inappropriate words or behaviour in the future, at both home and away fixtures.

“It was alleged that the club failed to ensure its spectators and/or supporters (and anyone purporting to be supporters) did not behave in an improper, offensive, abusive, indecent, or insulting way with either an express or implied reference to sexual orientation.

“West Ham United FC subsequently admitted the charge. The Regulatory Commission imposed the club's sanctions following a hearing, and its written reasons for them can be read below,” read the statement by the FA.

--IANS

aaa/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

New 'forms of dominations' interfering in the Global South: EAM Jaishankar

Iga Swiatek survives second set scare to extend reign to 24 wins at the French Open in Paris on Friday. Photo credit: Roland-Garros/X

French Open: Swiatek survives second-set scare to extend reign to 24 wins

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

India’s partnership footprint is large and growing: EAM Jaishankar

Gujarat Titans left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels Mumbai Indians to 228/5 in Eliminator clash in Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photos

IPL 2025: GT left to rue missed chances as Rohit’s 81 propels MI to 228/5

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

India has undertaken over 600 development projects in 78 nations: EAM Jaishankar

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

New Zealand Deputy PM wraps up India visit, expresses full solidarity over Pahalgam

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan (File image)

'Death squads' backed by Pak Army on a killing spree in Balochistan

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail: EAM Jaishankar

Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day of Indian Open of Surfing at Tannirbhavi Eco Beach in Mangaluru on Friday. Photo credit: SFI

Indian Open of Surfing: Weather conditions play spoilsport on inaugural day

Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone during Eliminator match against Gujarat Titans in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh on Friday. IANS Photo

IPL 2025: Rohit Sharma becomes second player to cross 7000-run milestone