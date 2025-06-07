'Un-finished: The End of Kejriwal Era?' by Sumit Awasthi tells the untold story of AAP's collapse (IANS Interview)

New Delhi, June 7 (IANS) Veteran journalist and NDTV Consulting Editor, Sumit Awasthi, in his book titled ‘Un-finished – The End of Kejriwal Era?’, offers a detailed account of the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) political journey—from its early days as a street movement to its rise to power in Delhi under the leadership of Arvind Kejriwal, and ultimately, its downfall.

The book was launched on May 10 and reflects on the 10-year rule of the AAP government in Delhi, which came to an end following its defeat in the February 2025 elections.

In an interview with IANS, Awasthi explained the central theme of his book: the contrast between activism and governance. "Movement and governance are fundamentally different—this is the central theme the book explores," he remarked.

According to Awasthi, while the AAP was highly successful in mobilising public sentiment during its ‘andolan’ (movement) days, it faltered when it came to delivering effective governance.

Awasthi said the book presents a comprehensive narrative of how the AAP’s initial promise of a new political alternative—grounded in transparency and accountability—captivated voters. However, over time, the party failed to live up to these expectations. “Holding demonstrations and movements on an issue is one thing, while running a government is another matter altogether,” he noted.

He further elaborated that the book outlines how the party ended up back where it started. “This is the bottom line of the book—AAP came full circle, returning to the same position it began from,” Awasthi said. He emphasised that while the party was elected on the basis of offering something different from traditional players like the Congress and the BJP, its lack of experience and lack of political maturity became evident over time. "Immaturity significantly harmed the party," he asserted.

While the party managed to form a government in Punjab and gained some electoral traction in states like Goa and Gujarat, Awasthi believes this was due to voters in those regions not having experienced AAP's governance firsthand. “They promised transparent governance and got votes, but when the time came to implement something on the ground, AAP failed to do that,” he remarked. “Later, the public lost faith when they realised that the party could not deliver on what it had promised,” he explained.

One of the key turning points, according to Awasthi, was Arvind Kejriwal's decision not to resign from his post even after being sent to jail. "They often claimed the moral high ground in public life yet acted in ways that were diametrically opposed—something the public keenly observed," he said. "If AAP learns from its setbacks and focuses on improving its delivery, there’s still a chance for revival. But if it fails to do so, it risks fading into irrelevance," he said.

Awasthi shared that the book is grounded in extensive research and includes documented details of the various controversies and scams that plagued the AAP government, such as those involving Mohalla Clinics, the liquor policy, and the construction of school buildings and classrooms. “The book is based on comprehensive data and in-depth research,” he affirmed.

Interestingly, Awasthi completed the manuscript in just two months. He attributes the compelling nature of the book to its engaging narrative style. It’s written in such a racy and interesting style that readers will feel as though the events are unfolding right before their eyes.

With ‘Un-finished – The End of Kejriwal Era?’, Sumit Awasthi provides a critical examination of a political experiment that began with immense promise but, according to the author, could not withstand the challenges of governance. The book offers readers a front-row seat to one of the most significant political stories of contemporary India.

