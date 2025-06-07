June 07, 2025 6:52 PM हिंदी

Irshad Kamil equates love to a rainbow: One word, many colours

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Lyricist Irshad Kamil, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming project ‘Saiyaara’, has spoken up on the subject of love, and his scope of work in the emotion.

The lyricist spoke with IANS in the run-up to the film, and shared, “I feel that love is the only emotion, which is immortal. If you get angry, then the anger goes away at some point. If you get irritated with someone, it goes away. The person you fall in love with, the love stays forever”.

He further mentioned that love is a very basic emotion, and such an everlasting emotion, that you can't deny it at any level. He also said that the director of the film, Mohit Suri has a knack for presenting a perfect portrayal of the emotion of love.

Mohit is known for his musical hits like ‘Zeher’, ‘Kalyug’, ‘Woh Lamhe’, the cult-classic ‘Awarapan’ and the blockbuster ‘Aashiqui 2’.

Irshad told IANS, “So in ‘Saiyaara’, overall in the film, and in this song, love is not a word. It's like a rainbow. Rainbow is a word, but you know there are colours in it. So love is not a just word. There are colours, emotions. So those colours, those emotions, Mohit sir (the director ‘Saiyaara’) is known for the ‘Aashiqui 2’ which we did together. So he has a forte, to capture those romantic emotions”.

Last week, the title track of the upcoming film ‘Saiyaara’ was unveiled. The track introduces 2 new singers and composers, Faheem Abdulla and Arsalan Nizami from Kashmir to the Hindi film industry.

Mohit, the director of the film, has shared that the album of ‘Saiyaara’ took 5 years for curation, as he wanted to give audiences a supremely fresh album with beautiful, soulful melodies for ‘Saiyaara’.

Produced by Yash Raj Films, ‘Saiyaara’ is set to arrive in cinemas on July 18, 2025.

