Neetu & Riddhima Kapoor receive gratitude note from DKS director Ashish Mohan

Mumbai, June 7 (IANS) Riddhima Kapoor is gearing up to make her Bollywood debut alongside mother Neetu Kapoor with Ashish R Mohan's next, titled, "DKS" for now.

As the shooting of the drama has been concluded, the filmmaker penned a heartfelt note, thanking his entire team for an incredible creative journey.

Pouring his heart out, Ashish wrote, "As we call "wrap" on our film, it feels like watching the last light of a powerful sunset - beautiful, a little bittersweet, and filled with memories of everything we've been through together."

Speaking of the shooting experience, the director added, "Over the past 52 days, we faced it all - storms, hails, freezing colds, and even the looming fear of war. But like sunlight breaking through grey clouds, your spirit, courage, and dedication never waved."

Showing his gratitude towards the cast, Ashish said, "To our incredible actors...thank you for showing up every day with honesty, focus, and heart. You brought life to every frame in a way that moved me more than I can say."

"As the day ends and the last rays of sunlight fall, this wrap feels like a quiet moment of gratitude for the film we've created and the family we've become. I'll carry this one with me always," the note concluded.

On May 30, Riddhima announced the shoot wrap for "DKS" with a heartfelt social media post.

Calling her first project as an actor 'special', she went on to write, "Firsts are always special, Because it's those very 'firsts' that form the blueprint of learnings we will carry for the rest of our lives."

Sharing her experience, the diva added, "For 52 days, over 200 people came together to tell this heartwarming, funny, and beautiful film. We plotted, we danced, we laugh-cried and cried-laughed, and I cannot wait for you to join in the celebrations when this film hits your screens. #DKS."

It is believed that comedian Kapil Sharma will also be a part of the film's primary cast.

--IANS

pm/