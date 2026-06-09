Extraordinary valour recognised at Gallantry Awards Ceremony 2026

New Delhi, June 8 (IANS) President Droupadi Murmu conferred India's prestigious gallantry awards at the Defence Investiture Ceremony 2026 (Phase-I) at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. The awards were given away in recognition of exceptional acts of bravery by personnel of the Armed Forces, Central Armed Police Forces and other security agencies.

Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were present on the occasion.

The awards reflected India's continuing battle against terrorism, insurgency and hostile threats across Jammu & Kashmir, the Northeast and along the country's borders, while also recognising acts of extraordinary courage in aviation, maritime operations and humanitarian missions.

Among the recipients of the Shaurya Chakra was Major Ashish Kumar, whose leadership during a prolonged counter-terrorist operation in Anantnag in November 2024 led to the elimination of two terrorists, including a Category A++ operative. Constable Sanjay Tiwari and Constable Feda Hussain Dar were honoured for neutralising a foreign terrorist during a close-quarter battle in Srinagar's Khanyar area despite sustaining multiple gunshot and splinter injuries.

Assistant Commandant Mohd Shafiq, Lieutenant Commander Suraj Prashar, Ram Goyal and Constable Saddam Hussain were recognised for their bravery during Operation Chuntawadi in Bandipora, where coordinated action by security forces resulted in the elimination of heavily armed terrorists. Their courage under intense enemy fire helped secure the operation's success.

Assistant Commandant Vipin Wilson received the Shaurya Chakra for leading a determined response to a major insurgent attack in Manipur's Jiribam district, helping neutralise 10 heavily armed insurgents. Rifleman Bhoj Ram Sahu was honoured for his fearless action during a counter-infiltration operation along the Indo-Myanmar border, while Wing Commander Abhimanyu Singh was recognised for safely recovering a fighter aircraft after a catastrophic mid-air canopy failure despite suffering serious injuries.

Several other Army personnel were awarded for successful anti-terror operations. Major Bhargav Kalita eliminated a dreaded Category A++ terrorist during a surgical ambush. Major Leishangthem Deepak Singh led a rescue mission that saved a kidnapped civilian and neutralised insurgents. Major Anshul Baltoo displayed exceptional courage in a fierce encounter in Assam, while Major Shivkant Yadav neutralised a terrorist during a high-risk operation in Shopian.

Subedar P H Moses, Major Vivek, Rifleman Manglem Sang Vaiphei, Lieutenant Colonel Ghatage Aditya Shrikumar, Captain Yogender Singh Thakur, Subedar Shamsher Singh and Naik Rahul Singh were also awarded the Shaurya Chakra for displaying exceptional battlefield leadership and courage during operations against terrorists and armed cadres across Jammu & Kashmir and the Northeast.

Rifleman Dhurba Jyoti Dutta earned the award for driving an ambushed military vehicle to safety despite suffering multiple gunshot wounds, thereby saving the lives of fellow soldiers. Lieutenant Commander Dilna K and Lieutenant Commander Roopa A were honoured for their remarkable endurance and courage during Navika Sagar Parikrama-II, a historic circumnavigation voyage aboard INSV Tarini.

The Vir Chakra awardees were recognised for distinguished gallantry during major military operations. Colonel Koshank Lamba received the honour for leading precision engagements that resulted in the destruction of terrorist infrastructure. Group Captain Ranjeet Singh Sidhu, Group Captain Manish Arora, Group Captain Animesh Patni, Group Captain Kunal Kalra, Group Captain Joy Chandra, Lieutenant Colonel Sushil Bisht, Wing Commander Sarthak Kumar, Squadron Leader Siddhant Singh, Squadron Leader Rizwan Malik and Squadron Leader Aarshveer Singh Thakur were decorated for their roles in complex air and ground operations involving precision strikes, air defence missions and destruction of strategic enemy targets.

Naib Subedar Satish Kumar was recognised for exemplary leadership in counter-bombardment operations along the Line of Control, ensuring tactical dominance under heavy enemy fire.

The Kirti Chakra, India's second-highest peacetime gallantry award, was conferred on several personnel for acts of extraordinary bravery. Lance Naik Meenatchi Sundaram A was honoured for neutralising a terrorist despite suffering severe injuries during a firefight in Kulgam. Naib Subedar Doleshwar Subba received the award for eliminating two terrorists in close combat in Kishtwar. Major Arshdeep Singh was recognised for leading from the front and neutralising multiple armed cadres during a counter-insurgency operation.

Group Captain Prasanth Balakrishnan Nair, one of India's selected Gaganyatris, was awarded the Kirti Chakra for his contribution to India's human spaceflight programme and his readiness to undertake high-risk space missions. Captain Lalrinawma Sailo earned the honour for neutralising three hardcore terrorists during a special forces operation in Srinagar district.

Posthumous gallantry awards highlighted the supreme sacrifices made in the service of the nation. Lance Dafadar Baldev Chand was awarded the Shaurya Chakra (Posthumous) for engaging terrorists in hand-to-hand combat despite sustaining fatal injuries. Sepoy Janjal Pravin Prabhakar received the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) after neutralising two terrorists before making the ultimate sacrifice.

Lieutenant Shashank Tiwari was awarded the Kirti Chakra (Posthumous) for sacrificing his life while rescuing a fellow soldier from a raging river in North Sikkim. His actions epitomised the military values of selfless service and camaraderie.

The Vir Chakra (Posthumous) was conferred on Sub-Inspector Mohd Imteyaj and Constable Deepak Chingakham of the BSF, who continued fighting despite grievous injuries during heavy cross-border shelling. Rifleman Sunil Kumar was also awarded the Vir Chakra (Posthumous) for neutralising an aerial threat before succumbing to his injuries.

--IANS

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