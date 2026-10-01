Exposing Auqib and Gurnoor to pressure situations will give long-term benefit to Indian cricket: Gambhir

New Delhi, Oct 1 (IANS) India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir said that exposing fast bowlers Auqib Nabi and Gurnoor Brar to demanding, high-stakes match scenarios rather than making them play in low-intensity matches is vital for the team's long-term preparation ahead of the 2027 Men’s ODI World Cup.

In Guwahati, that plan didn’t pan out in the desired manner as on a placid pitch, Gurnoor conceded 96 runs in his ten overs, while picking two wickets. Nabi, who got his ODI debut cap and replaced Nitish Kumar Reddy in the playing eleven, gave away 84 runs in 8.5 overs - the most by an India bowler on ODI debut, going past Karsan Ghavri conceding 83 against England at Lord's in 1975.

"It wasn't a dead rubber, not at all. We were 1-0 up in the series, but we gave Auqib an opportunity. We could have given him the opportunity in the next match too, when it's a dead rubber, but in a dead rubber, you don't have that pressure which comes with the pressure of winning a series," Gambhir said to JioStar.

"And we all know that the World Cup is all about pressure. Cricket isn't going to change much, bat and ball won't change, only the pressure will be different because the World Cup comes once in four years," the head coach added.

Reflecting on Brar's struggles on a flat Guwahati pitch, Gambhir opined that his trial by fire is essential for the future of Indian cricket. "For example, having Gurnoor bowl in the first 10 overs and then bowling at the death, I know people will talk about his analysis, but the more he bowls in tough conditions, in tough situations, the better it is for Indian cricket.

"Because you can have him bowl in the middle overs and get him to improve his analysis or stats and make him bowl defensively, but the more we expose them at such times, the better it is for Indian cricket," he added.

Despite the series-clinching victory, thanks to Shubman Gill’s 223 not out and Rohit Sharma’s 101, Gambhir called for a fairer contest between bat and ball. "If I have to be absolutely honest, I feel there has to be a bit more contest between bat and ball. This is not cricket, this is only batting.

“Because imagine a young bowler bowling on this wicket, and the opposition getting 400 and then we go on to chase 400. Obviously, for the records, for the crowd, it's outstanding, but if you ask me as a genuine cricket fan and as a coach, because I have to have a sympathy for the bowlers as well.

“When you bowl on this kind of a wicket, it's not fair for the bowlers. So, we've got to give something to the bowlers so there's at least something which they can work with," he said.

Elaborating on what needs to be done to restore balance, Gambhir highlighted how existing playing rules, such as five fielders inside the 30-yard circle and the use of two new balls, severely restrict a bowler's tactical options against modern-day batters.

"You need a bit of margin for the bowlers. Often, you can't be hard on bowlers, because sometimes bowling figures are such that they haven't bowled as poorly as their figures suggest. Because the margin is very small. Plus, with five fielders inside, two new balls, and the kind of power-hitting there is now, bowlers don't really have many options.

“That is why, as a coach, as a support staff, the first thing you look at is: were they able to execute their bowling or their plans properly? If they were able to do that, then you aren't that hard on them. If you get too hard just looking at their analysis, then we will never be able to develop bowlers.

“Auqib Nabi was playing his first game. So somewhere, you need to give them a bit of support and keep a bit of an extra cushion for them. But unfortunately, there wasn't much for any bowler in this game," he concluded.

--IANS

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