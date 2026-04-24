Explosive drones from Iraq hit Kuwait’s border posts

Kuwait, April 24, (IANS) Explosive drones that originated from Iraq hit two posts of Kuwait on the northern border, the country's Ministry of Defence stated on Friday.

“This morning, two sites of the northern land border centers of the State of Kuwait were targetted in a sinful aggressive attack by two fiber-optic wire-guided explosive drones originating from the Republic of Iraq, resulting in material damage, with no human casualties recorded, praise be to God,” read a statement issued by Kuwait's Defence Ministry.

Necessary measures were taken immediately by the competent authorities to deal with the incident, the ministry affirmed.

On Thursday, Kuwait's Director General of Civil Aviation Sheikh Humoud Mubarak Humoud Al-Sabah had announced the reopening of airspace at Kuwait International Airport, following a temporary, precautionary suspension since February 28 amid regional developments.

"The Public Authority of Civil Aviation later announced Terminals 4 and 5 of Kuwait International Airport will reopen from Sunday for specific destinations. Sheikh Humoud said the move was coordinated with relevant local and international authorities to ensure operations resume under the highest safety and security standards, as part of a phased plan toward full airport operations," Kuwait Times reported.

"He noted the aviation authority has completed assessments of damage sustained by some airport facilities as a result of the vicious aggression by Iran and its affiliated armed groups, with maintenance and repairs underway to restore full readiness. Sheikh Humoud said initial operations will cover selected terminals based on safety priorities, with gradual expansion following ongoing evaluations," the newspaper added.

Earlier in April, Saraya Awliya al-Dam, one of the armed factions in Iraq, claimed responsibility for shelling in Kuwait, Jordan and Syria, Middle East Monitor reported.

On April 10, the Kuwait Army reported that seven hostile drones were monitored and dealt with by the armed forces in the Kuwaiti airspace in 24 hours.

“The Iranian aggression resulted in targetting several vital facilities affiliated with the National Guard, leading to injuries among some of its members, who are currently receiving treatment with stable conditions, in addition to significant material damage,” the spokesperson had stated then.

Iran carried out attacks on a power and water desalination facility in Kuwait on March 30, which resulted in an Indian worker being killed.

–IANS

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