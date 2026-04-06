Exhibition on Tibet's diplomatic and political history begins at CTA Museum

New Delhi, April 5 (IANS) The Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering has inaugurated a four-month long exhibition titled "Frontier Diplomacy: Britain, Tibet and Sir Basil Gould" at the Tibet Museum. Among the exhibits are two rare historical documents that once belonged to Sir Basil Gould and offer documentation of Tibet's diplomatic and political status prior to China's invasion of Tibet, a report said.

Sir Basil Gould worked as British Political Officer in Sikkim from 1935 to 1945, a key interlocutor between Tibet and British India, and earlier as the British Trade Agent in Tibet's Gyantse from 1912 to 1913.

In 2025, two rare historical documents from his personal collection were handed over to Penpa Tsering in London.

The handover of two documents took place amid rising concerns over the dispersal of Tibet-related historical artefacts, especially after an auction held by Bonhams on June 4, 2025, which had a collection of Sir Gould and renowned Indian artist Krishna Kanwal, according to a report in Phayul.

"His archival records offer significant documentation of Tibet's diplomatic and political status prior to the Chinese illegal invasion of Tibet. These materials are regarded as important historical evidence supporting Tibet's de-facto independence before 1950 and serve to counter official Chinese narratives regarding Tibet's historical status," a report in Phayul said.

"At the heart of the exhibition are two letters -- a 1947 correspondence from the 14th Dalai Lama and the 3rd Taktra Rinpoche, Regent of Tibet, addressed to Sir Basil Gould during the historic Tibetan trade mission led by WD Shakabpa, the then Finance Minister of Tibet. The letters emphasise Tibet's independent conduct of foreign relations, demonstrating its direct diplomatic engagement with international representatives as a distinct political entity," it added.

In his remarks at the event, Penpa Tsering stressed the importance of such archival documents in reinforcing historical narrative of Tibet.

He spoke about the longstanding relationship between Tibet and Britain, noting that formal interactions date back to 1774 with the visit of Scottish envoy George Bogle.

He also mentioned about subsequent engagements involving British officials, explorers and missionaries, stressing that these interactions form an important of Tibet's diplomatic history.

The CTA President also recalled the 1948 Tibetan trade delegation's visit to India, China, the US and the UK, marking it a significant moment in Tibet's international outreach.

He said that Tibet lost its independence just two years following this diplomatic mission, according to the report.

He urged Tibetan youth to engage deeply with their history and said that a strong understanding of Tibet's past is important for effective advocacy, especially in countering increasing narratives about Tibet's status.

--IANS

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