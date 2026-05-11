Ex-England spinner Kirstie Gordon returns to Scotland squad for Women’s T20 World Cup

Glasgow, May 11 (IANS) Left‑arm spinner Kirstie Gordon has been named in Scotland’s 15‑member squad for the 2026 ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in England. Scotland are placed in Group B alongside hosts England, Ireland, West Indies, New Zealand and Sri Lanka. Their campaign begins against Ireland at Old Trafford on June 13.

Kirstie made her Scotland debut as a 14-year-old in 2012 and played for the national side up till 2017. After that, she represented England in the 2018 Women’s T20 World Cup, but never played for the side after 2019, which paved her way to return to Scotland set-up in December last year.

“Kirstie’s decision to come back home and choose to play for Scotland again shows just how far the team have progressed to, and it’s great for our players to have the chance to play with one of the best in the world.

“We have multiple world‑class players in this team, and Kirstie is definitely one of them. We welcome her involvement in the group and expect her to drive our standards up even more and help us to improve Scottish cricket. I’m looking forward to working with her and helping her enhance her own skills as well,” said head coach Craig Wallace in a statement on Monday.

Scotland booked their place in the upcoming Women’s T20 World Cup through the Global Qualifier, advancing to the Super Six stage after finishing second in Group B behind fellow European side Netherlands.

Despite going down to Bangladesh, Scotland registered crucial victories over Ireland and USA in the Super Six. Their third‑place finish in the Qualifier was enough to secure a berth in the main tournament.

“It was hugely difficult to select a fifteen, but that’s testament to the growth and success of the women's game in Scotland over the last few years. The depth we have now to choose from is incredible and every selection is enjoyable, but really tough. I think we’ve got a really good balance in the squad in terms of what we think we need to succeed in this tournament,” said Wallace.

Captain Kathryn Bryce will lead the team, which also features three members of the side competing in 2025 U19 Women’s T20 World Cup - seamer Gabriella Fontenla, wicketkeeper‑batter Pippa Sproul and uncapped pacer Maisie Maceira.

“Gabi has had a very challenging year in terms of illness and injury, so her selection is testament to how hard she’s worked over the last six months to regain fitness and we’re looking forward to seeing her at her best this summer.

“Maisie should be so proud of her selection, given the effort and improvements she’s made over the last eighteen months, especially since that U19 World Cup. She’s improved her skills, fielding and pace and professionalism in that time, so she deserves her place for those reasons,” added Wallace.

Scotland will also feature in a home tri‑series against Bangladesh and Netherlands in Edinburgh before heading to England for playing their second successive Women’s T20 World Cup.

“At the same time, I feel for those who haven’t been selected. Players such Niamh Robertson‑Jack, Ellen Watson, Mollie Parker and Hannah Rainey have all been valuable members of the squad in recent times, so it’s tough for them.

“Niamh and Ellen will both be involved in the Tri‑Series squad and that will be a great development opportunity for both of them to work with us and be around the squad, so that’s really pleasing,” added Wallace.

Scotland squad for the Women’s T20 World Cup: Kathryn Bryce (c), Chloe Abel, Olivia Bell, Sarah Bryce, Darcey Carter, Priyanaz Chatterji, Gabriella Fontenla, Katherine Fraser, Kirstie Gordon, Ailsa Lister, Maisie Maceira, Abtaha Maqsood, Megan McColl, Rachel Slater, Pippa Sproul

--IANS

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