Every Indian seafarer in Gulf region to be individually accounted for: Govt

New Delhi, July 15 (IANS) As the West Asia situation escalates, the government has said that every Indian seafarer in the affected Gulf region will be individually accounted for, irrespective of the vessel's flag.

The government has launched a comprehensive ‘Seafarer-First' response, directing an unprecedented whole-of-government approach to safeguard every Indian seafarer operating in the conflict-affected region.

Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal directed the Director General of Shipping (DGS) to establish a comprehensive vessel-by-vessel operational dashboard to account for every Indian on every vessel, irrespective of their flags, operating in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz and Gulf of Oman.

According to an official statement, the dashboard will provide real-time information on vessel position, ownership, cargo, crew strength, crew welfare, threat assessment, intended voyage, next port of call and the availability of facilities.

In a meeting, Sonowal said that ”India has expressed its strong resentment and objection to the manner of attacks on defenceless civilian merchant vessels”.

“These have resulted in the death and serious injury of Indian seafarers who, as key workers ensuring the proper functioning of global supply chains, due to these irresponsible, unwarranted and uncalled-for attacks. I am profoundly hurt and aggrieved by the unfortunate and tragic loss of one more of our brave and innocent seafarer along with the injuries suffered by others in two attacks,” the minister emphasised.

The minister directed officials to work closely with Indian Missions in Iran, Oman and the United Arab Emirates, and other affected nations in the region, alongside the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), to obtain verified and real-time information relating to navigational safety, coastal-state advisories, route status, port-of-refuge arrangements, hospitals, medical evacuation, repatriation procedures, mortal remains management and the status of ongoing investigations.

He also directed the Ministry that shipowners, vessel managers and Recruitment and Placement Service Licence (RPSL) agencies employing Indian seafarers in the region to immediately furnish compliance reports and confirmation that no Indian seafarer is being compelled to sail without adequate information, protection and support.

—IANS

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