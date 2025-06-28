Every govt scheme reflects spirit of service inspired by Acharya Vidyanand’s teachings: Jain community

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) As Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday attended the inaugural ceremony of the year-long centenary celebrations marking the 100th birth anniversary of Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj, members of the Jain community described the event as a moment of pride, saying that every government scheme reflects the spirit of service inspired by the Acharya’s teachings.

Speaking to IANS, Paramparacharya Acharya Shri Prajna Sagar Ji Maharaj praised the Prime Minister’s participation, calling it a fitting tribute to a saint whose wisdom transcended communities.

“Vidyanand Ji Maharaj was a great saint of this era. He was an exceptionally intellectual person who worked not just for the Jain community but for everyone,” he said.

Bhattaraka Swasti Shri Charukeerti Ji Maharaj from Karnataka highlighted India’s timeless message of non-violence and service, linking it to both Jain philosophy and modern government welfare.

“When for thousands of years the world tried to quell violence with violence, India taught the power of non-violence. Our spirit of service is selfless and philanthropic. Whether it is the PM Awas Yojana, Jal Jeevan Mission, Ayushman Bharat Yojana, or free food grains for the needy, every scheme embodies service to the person standing on the last rung of society. No one should be left behind; everyone should move forward together. This is Acharya Ji’s inspiration and his resolution,” he added.

Sanyam Jain expressed gratitude for the Prime Minister’s presence at the event, calling it a proud moment for the community.

“He did wonderful work for people. A commemorative postcard was also issued today. It is a proud moment for all of us that PM Modi came here. Today, the whole world is celebrating his birth anniversary,” he said.

Anil Kumar Jain welcomed the Prime Minister’s heartfelt tribute.

“The way PM Modi expressed gratitude towards Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj is truly appreciated,” he said.

Deepak Jain added that the centenary celebration itself was a meaningful gesture to honour the Acharya’s life and legacy.

Earlier in the day, the event was held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. Organised by the Ministry of Culture in collaboration with the Bhagwan Mahaveer Ahimsa Bharti Trust, the programme aimed to celebrate Acharya Vidyanand Ji Maharaj’s enduring legacy.

Known for his deep scholarship, the Acharya authored over 50 works on Jain ethics and philosophy, leaving a lasting imprint on India’s spiritual and intellectual landscape.

