'Every game is a new start for me,' says Gurjapneet on IPL mindset

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Gurjapneet Singh said he is taking each match as a fresh opportunity to improve, highlighting his learning mindset in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the team clashes with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Every game is a new start for me, and I’m just trying to learn every single point from the game and take it into the next game. It’s going good,” Gurjapneet said to broadcasters ahead of the match.

The youngster reflected on his memorable first-ball wicket of Axar Patel in his first match of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals, admitting that the moment initially left him surprised.

“Of course, that feeling I still can’t forget. But immediately, for the first few seconds after it happened, I was really shocked, like, what’s going on? But still I was like, okay, I got a wicket, let’s celebrate and let’s look forward to the next ball,” he said.

Gurjapneet also spoke about the importance of family support in his journey. “Of course, it’s very good when your parents are always there backing you in all the small moments and all. It’s really a good moment for me when they always come here, support me, and wish me luck as well. It’s very good for me,” he added.

Looking ahead, the pacer said he is working closely with the team’s coaching staff to improve in crucial phases of the game, especially the death overs.

“I was just talking to the bowling coaches as well, and mostly it’s the death overs that I’m looking at. I want to work more on that, especially, which is one of the most important things in Indian Premier League cricket,” he said.

“So I’m focusing more on death overs, how to bowl according to the particular batsman, and all. We are discussing here which yorker, slow one, or slow bouncer to use according to the ground and all. All these small points I’m adding on and just keep learning with that,” he added.

--IANS

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