April 23, 2026 9:40 PM हिंदी

'Every game is a new start for me,' says Gurjapneet on IPL mindset

'Every game is a new start for me,' says Gurjapneet Singh on Indian Premier League (IPL) mindset

Mumbai, April 23 (IANS) Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Gurjapneet Singh said he is taking each match as a fresh opportunity to improve, highlighting his learning mindset in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 as the team clashes with five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

“Every game is a new start for me, and I’m just trying to learn every single point from the game and take it into the next game. It’s going good,” Gurjapneet said to broadcasters ahead of the match.

The youngster reflected on his memorable first-ball wicket of Axar Patel in his first match of IPL 2026 against Delhi Capitals, admitting that the moment initially left him surprised.

“Of course, that feeling I still can’t forget. But immediately, for the first few seconds after it happened, I was really shocked, like, what’s going on? But still I was like, okay, I got a wicket, let’s celebrate and let’s look forward to the next ball,” he said.

Gurjapneet also spoke about the importance of family support in his journey. “Of course, it’s very good when your parents are always there backing you in all the small moments and all. It’s really a good moment for me when they always come here, support me, and wish me luck as well. It’s very good for me,” he added.

Looking ahead, the pacer said he is working closely with the team’s coaching staff to improve in crucial phases of the game, especially the death overs.

“I was just talking to the bowling coaches as well, and mostly it’s the death overs that I’m looking at. I want to work more on that, especially, which is one of the most important things in Indian Premier League cricket,” he said.

“So I’m focusing more on death overs, how to bowl according to the particular batsman, and all. We are discussing here which yorker, slow one, or slow bouncer to use according to the ground and all. All these small points I’m adding on and just keep learning with that,” he added.

--IANS

sds/bsk/

LATEST NEWS

Sanju Samson’s unbeaten century powered Chennai Super Kings to 207/6 against Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Samson’s unbeaten ton powers CSK to 207/6 against MI

India back at top as Prachi Gaikwad strikes gold in the junior women’s 50m Rifle 3 Positions (3P) event at the ongoing International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) Junior World Cup Rifle/Pistol/Shotgun in Cairo, Egypt, on Thursday. Photo credit: NRAI

ISSF Junior World Cup: India back at top as Prachi Gaikwad strikes gold

Repeated school closures in Pakistan compound learning crisis: Report (File image)

Repeated school closures in Pakistan compound learning crisis: Report

Uyghur camp survivor slams Starmer for approving mega Chinese Embassy in London

Uyghur camp survivor slams Starmer for approving mega Chinese Embassy in London

Delhi Capitals announce Rehan Ahmed as Ben Duckett's replacement for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 on Thursday. Photo credit: IANS

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals announce Rehan Ahmed as Ben Duckett's replacement

Bharat Coking Coal announces PI relief, cash discounts for power sector for Q1 FY27

Bharat Coking Coal announces PI relief, cash discounts for power sector for Q1 FY27

Pakistan: Staggering number of deaths in police encounters showcase failure of criminal justice system (File image)

Pakistan: Staggering number of deaths in police encounters showcase failure of criminal justice system

'Every game is a new start for me,' says Gurjapneet Singh on Indian Premier League (IPL) mindset

'Every game is a new start for me,' says Gurjapneet on IPL mindset

DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025

DGCA issues warning letter to IndiGo over airfare caps compliance during Dec 2025

Elliot Page speaks up on new documentary exploring same-sex relationships in animals

Elliot Page speaks up on new documentary exploring same-sex relationships in animals