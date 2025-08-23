Every challenge is an opportunity: NCW chairperson at Shakti Samvad

Mumbai, Aug 23 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, speaking at Shakti Samvad in Mumbai on Saturday, said that for women’s rights and empowerment, challenges are inevitable, but each challenge brings an opportunity.

The NCW, in collaboration with the Maharashtra State Women Commission, hosted a two-day Capacity Building and Training Program for State Women Commissions (SWCs) on August 22-23 in Mumbai.

The program, titled “Shakti Samvad”, brought together Chairpersons, Members, and senior officers of SWCs from across India to strengthen their institutional capacity in safeguarding women’s rights, promoting welfare, and advancing gender equality.

At the valedictory session on Saturday, NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar, MP Sunil Tatkare, and Rupali Chakankar, Chairperson of the Maharashtra State Women's Commission, were present.

Addressing participants, Rahatkar said, “In our work for women’s rights and empowerment, challenges are inevitable -- but each challenge brings an opportunity. We must not be halted by obstacles. Instead, we must focus on finding solutions. When approached with determination, barriers become stepping stones. The role of every State Commission is crucial -- together we can ensure women across India not only feel protected, but also empowered to dream and achieve without fear.”

She further emphasised, “Shakti Samvad is not merely a dialogue of words, but a dialogue of resolve. When all State Women's Commissions unite with a shared vision, we create collective strength to transform women’s lives across the country. This platform is about learning, collaborating, and equipping ourselves so that every woman’s voice is heard, her dignity protected, and her aspirations supported. Together, we are safeguarding rights and shaping a future where gender equality is the foundation of progress.”

The two-day event featured thought-provoking sessions on a wide range of issues -- women’s perspectives and best practices in combating human trafficking; legal age of consent and broader narratives around “Inner Women”; artificial intelligence and cyber security, including risks, opportunities, and accessibility of digital services; and contributions of women framers of the Indian Constitution.

The issue of menopause and mental well-being, with a call for awareness campaigns to normalise conversations, was also discussed apart from new criminal laws -- the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita and Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita from women’s perspectives, with case studies.

The Shakti Samvad program was inaugurated on Friday, August 22, in the presence of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The initiative emerged as a significant platform for dialogue and collaboration, reaffirming the collective resolve of the NCW and SWCs to safeguard women’s rights and advance gender equality nationwide.

