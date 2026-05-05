Even Jhalmuri has symbolic significance in Bengal win, says BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal

New Delhi, May 5 (IANS) BJP MP Praveen Khandelwal on Tuesday hailed the party’s sweeping victory in West Bengal, linking it to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s outreach to common citizens and local traditions.

Speaking in Delhi during a celebration event, Khandelwal said, “Under PM Modi’s leadership, the BJP secured an unprecedented victory in West Bengal. Even jhalmuri has symbolic significance in this win -- PM Modi’s support for local products turned it into a symbol of connection with the common man. While campaigning in West Bengal, he saw a small shop of jhalmuri and PM Modi stopped and bought it. Mamata Banerjee mocked this gesture. Today, we’re celebrating this victory with BJP workers, journalists, and prominent citizens in Delhi. Join us and enjoy jhalmuri.”

The BJP MP highlighted that the gesture resonated with voters and symbolised the party’s grassroots connect in the state. He was referring to a campaign moment that drew attention during the election season, which later became part of the political narrative.

Khandelwal also underlined the broader political implications of the BJP’s victory, saying, “What the Prime Minister has said is extremely important. The BJP-NDA’s victories across states will strengthen key political decisions. Issues like one nation - one election, curbing illegal immigration, and UCC -- these topics will rapidly progress now.”

His remarks come as the Bharatiya Janata Party celebrates a landmark electoral performance in West Bengal, marking a significant shift in the state’s political landscape.

According to the final results of the Assembly elections, the BJP secured 206 seats out of 293 declared constituencies, comfortably crossing the two-thirds majority mark of 196 in the 294-member Assembly.

The All India Trinamool Congress finished with 81 seats, while the Congress won two seats and the CPI(M) secured one. The All India Secular Front (AISF) and the Aam Janata Unnayan Party (AJUP) won one and two seats, respectively.

In terms of vote share, the BJP polled 46 per cent, followed by the Trinamool Congress at 41 per cent. The Left Front secured 4 per cent, the Congress 3 per cent, and others accounted for 6 per cent.

The Trinamool Congress also failed to win a single seat in several districts, including Cooch Behar, Jalpaiguri, Darjeeling, Bankura and Purulia, and was defeated in all tribal- and Matua-dominated constituencies, underscoring the scale of the BJP’s victory in the state.

--IANS

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