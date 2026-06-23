Eva Longoria shares glimpse of son Santiago’s b’day: ‘Guys, I have an 8 year old’

Mumbai, June 23 (IANS) Hollywood actress Eva Longoria has shared a glimpse into the fun-filled birthday celebration of her son Santiago’s eighth birthday and showcased her disbelief at how quickly he is growing up.

Longoria shared a string of images from her son’s birthday party. The first was a picture of the actress hugging her son with a Tiger themed cake placed in front of them.

Another image just featured her son, whom she lovingly calls Santi, with a golden-hued banner that reads: “Happy Birthday” placed behind him. A picture showed Santiago posing with a 8-shaped balloon at the party. The last was a video of the birthday party.

“Best time celebrating Santi’s birthday this weekend. Guys, I have an 8 year old!!” Longoria wrote as the caption.

Longoria shares her son, Santiago with her husband, entertainment executive José "Pepe" Baston. The couple welcomed their first bundle of joy in 2018.

It was in 2015, when Longoria shared that she was engaged to Baston. They reportedly met on a blind date arranged by a mutual friend in Mexico City. At the time, Baston did not know who Longoria was, and initially declined the invitation to meet her because of his busy schedule.

The two got married in 2016.

Longoria gained popularity for her portrayal of Isabella Brana in The Young and the Restless. Her breakthrough role was Gabrielle Solis in the series Desperate Housewives.

She has appeared in the films The Sentinel, Over Her Dead Body, For Greater Glory, Frontera, Lowriders, and Overboard, winning an Imagen Award for the latter. Longoria guest-starred on the Hulu mystery comedy-drama series Only Murders in the Building.

In May, Longoria was seen greeting Bollywood star Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at the ongoing Cannes Film Festival with cheek-kisses at the prestigious event.

Longoria took to her stories section on Instagram, where she re-shared a video from Galafr featuring her and Aishwarya. In the clip, the Hollywood star made her way on the red carpet and then greeted Aishawarya, whom she has known for years, with kisses.

--IANS

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