February 14, 2026 7:49 PM हिंदी

Europe, Canada deepens strategic ties with India as only viable 'third pole'

Europe, Canada deepens strategic ties with India as only viable 'third pole'

Mumbai, Feb 14 (IANS) Rising geopolitical friction involving the United States, China and Russia is pushing Europe and Canada to accelerate economic and strategic engagement with India, positioning the country as "a viable third pole", a new report has said.

The report from National Interest argued, "With the United States, China, and Russia creating a hostile world, Brussels and Canada have no choice but to deepen ties with India."

"India offers scale without China’s level of geopolitical and normative baggage. It is not a substitute for the US security umbrella, nor a replica of China’s manufacturing ecosystem, but it represents a viable third pole in an increasingly fragmented global economy," the report said.

India is suitable for this role due to its rapidly expanding manufacturing base, relatively low labour costs with improving legal infrastructure, technological capacity, and a vast domestic market, it added.

The report said that Europe and Canada are facing the brunt of US unpredictability and the political costs of deeper engagement with China, leading them to accelerate strategic economic ties with India such as trade deals and defence‑tech cooperation.

"US President Donald Trump’s pressure on India over Russian oil has grown noticeably restrained—especially when contrasted with his far harsher treatment of Europe over the last few months," the report noted.

Faced with US tariff pressure and political estrangement, leaders from France, Britain, Germany, and Spain have recently travelled to Beijing or are in preparations for a meeting, seeking market access.

However, these European leaders may face political estrangement, as they have for years spoken of “de-risking” from China, citing supply-chain vulnerabilities, national security concerns, and Beijing’s alignment with Moscow.

"At home, European governments face criticism from voters and human rights groups who accuse leaders of prioritizing profits over democratic values. The charge that Europe is willing to overlook repression for commercial gain has become politically costly," the report noted.

—IANS

aar/pk

LATEST NEWS

‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Richie Berrington after their defeat to England in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: ‘We were 20-30 runs short today,’ says Scotland skipper Berrington after defeat to England

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

We are part of one civilization – Western civilization: US Secy of State Marco Rubio in Munich

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’ (File image)

Bangladesh: BNP's Tarique Rahman calls for maintaining law and order ‘at any cost’

Harmeet Desai and Yashaswini Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters in the WTT Star Contender Chennai 2026 at the Tamil Nadu Physical Education and Sports University in Chennai on Saturday.

WTT Star Contender Chennai: Desai-Ghorpade reach mixed doubles final, Sathiyan in men’s singles quarters

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans reach over 5,100 children as third edition of Junior Titans concludes in Ahmedabad

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Gujarat Titans to have next preparation camp for IPL 2026 from February 16, confirms COO

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Uttam Singh shares why the compositions of current era isn’t working

Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to a five-wicket victory over Scotland in a Group C clash in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Saturday. Photo credit: IANS

T20 WC: Tom Banton’s fifty guides England to five-wicket victory over Scotland

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report (File image)

Global inaction enables Pakistan's proxy warfare against neighbours: Report

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand

T20 WC: Bosch comes in as South Africa elect to bowl against New Zealand