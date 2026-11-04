November 04, 2026 7:35 PM हिंदी

Europa League: Real Sociedad, Celta Vigo seek crucial knockout wins

Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo seek crucial knockout wins at home in the Europa League 2026/27 on Thursday. Photo credit:

Madrid, Nov 4 (IANS) Spanish clubs Real Sociedad and Celta Vigo will look to strengthen their hopes of reaching the Europa League knockout stage when they play their respective matches at home on Thursday.

Real Sociedad sit 14th in the 36-team league phase with four points from three matches, while Celta are 25th, just outside the playoff places, despite winning away to Celtic in their previous European outing.

The top eight teams qualify directly for the Round of 16, while those finishing ninth through 24th enter a two-legged playoff, reports Xinhua.

Celta host Belgian side Union Saint-Gilloise at Balaidos Stadium, looking to build on their victory in Glasgow and recover from a disappointing 3-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano in La Liga over the weekend.

Claudio Giraldez's side failed to register a shot on target against Rayo, and the coach is expected to make several changes, with Williot Swedberg, Pablo Duran and Iago Aspas among those pushing for starting places. Spain international striker Borja Iglesias remains sidelined with a calf injury.

Real Sociedad face a potentially tougher assignment against French side Lyon, which has won one and lost two of its opening three Europa League matches.

The Basque club demonstrated its attacking potential with a 6-0 away win over Norwegian side Lillestrom in its previous European fixture but enters Thursday's match following a 2-1 defeat to local rival Athletic Club in Sunday's Basque derby.

Coach Pellegrino Matarazzo is expected to rotate his squad, with Japan international Takefusa Kubo, midfielder Benat Turrientes and forward Orri Oskarsson in contention to start. Goalkeeper Unai Marrero could also be handed an opportunity.

Victories in their respective matches would improve both Spanish clubs' prospects of reaching the knockout stage, while defeats would leave them facing an uphill battle in their remaining four league-phase matches, which will be crucial for both clubs to win.

--IANS

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