EU High Representative welcomes US sanctions on Russia, terms it as 'important sign of strength'

Brussels, Oct 23 (IANS) European Union's High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Kaja Kallas on Thursday welcomed latest US sanctions on Russia, calling it as an "important sign of strength".

Upon arrival for the EU Summit in Brussels on Friday, Kallas said, "We're very happy." She stated, "It's an important sign of strength that we’re aligned," Euro News reported.

Her statement comes after US announced sanctions against Russia's two largest oil companies, Rosneft and Lukoil. It is the first time that Trump administration has imposed economic restrictions on Russia.

Kaja Kallas also defended EU's plan to use Russian frozen assets, majority of which are held in Belgium, to provide €140 billion loan to Ukraine. According to the plan, the assets will be returned if Russia is willing to give funds for the war reparation.

Kallas said, "The fundamental message is that Russia is responsible for the damages caused in Ukraine and has to pay for those damages." She stated that loan shows the US that "we're taking very important steps ourselves".

When asked about Belgium's concerns about the loan, which threatened to ruin the plan, EU representative responded, "No country should bear the risks or this burden alone."

Meanwhile, European Council President Antonio Costa on Friday expressed confidence about EU's leaders backing plan to provide €140 billion loan to Ukraine, Euro News reported.

He said, "We will take the political decision to ensure the financial needs of Ukraine for 2026 and 2027," stressing that the loan will allow Ukraine to "continue their fight for a just and lasting peace".

He called it the "most important message" for Russia. "Russia needs to understand they need to stop killing civilians in Ukraine," Costa said.

Earlier, Belgian Prime Minister Bart De Wever threatened to block loan to Ukraine if his three demands are not met. De Wever's three demands include the "full mutualisation" of risks, including legal claims filed by Russia, guarantees to ensure that "every member will have to chip in" if the assets are unfrozen and the money has to be paid back, an obligation for all European nations that hold Russian sovereign assets to participate.

--IANS

akl/as