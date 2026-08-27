August 27, 2026 12:38 AM हिंदी

ETPL launches to a packed stadium in Rotterdam

ETPL launches to a packed stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Photo credit: ETPL

Rotterdam (the Netherlands), Aug 26 (IANS) The inaugural season of the European T20 Premier League (ETPL) got off to a spectacular start on Wednesday, with a packed stadium and an overwhelming response from fans at the League’s opening match at Voorburg Cricket Club in The Hague.

The blockbuster opening clash saw Amsterdam Flames, captained by Ireland’s Scott Edwards, take on Rotterdam Dockers, led by Faf du Plessis. Adding to the excitement was the rivalry between the two franchises, with Amsterdam led by Steve Waugh’s team and Rotterdam by Jonty Rhodes’ team.

The opening match was attended by cricketing legends Rahul Dravid, Steve Waugh, Jonty Rhodes and Matthew Hayden, as fans turned out in huge numbers to witness the beginning of a new era for cricket in Europe.

Commenting on the inaugural season of the ETPL, Abhishek Bachchan said: “To see the stadium packed and the League finally come alive is an incredibly proud and emotional moment for all of us. This is the beginning of something we have believed in from day one, bringing world-class cricket to Europe and creating a new platform for the game and local players to grow.”

Commenting on the inaugural season, Dublin Guardians owner Rahul Dravid said: “What makes ETPL truly special is the incredible mix of world-class stars and rising talent. Seeing dynamic young players like Bas de Leede and Jai Moondra hold their own against top-tier opposition, alongside battle-tested stalwarts like Anrich Nortje running in with real pace, and Roelof van der Merwe bringing his years of experience, is exactly what we want to see.

Having top international stars share the field and rub shoulders with the next generation elevates the standard of the entire tournament.”

ETPL is a pioneering partnership between the cricket boards of Ireland, Scotland and the Netherlands, along with its founders Abhishek Bachchan, Priyanka Kaul, Saurav Banerjee and Dhiraj Malhotra.

The packed stands and incredible atmosphere at the opening match reflected the excitement and anticipation surrounding the League, marking a memorable beginning to ETPL’s inaugural season. A new chapter for cricket in Europe has begun.

--IANS

bsk/

LATEST NEWS

FC Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao as Hansi Flick and Edin Terzic renew friendship in a La Liga match at Camp Nou on Thursday. Photo credit: FC Barcelona

Barcelona host Athletic Bilbao as Flick, Terzic renew friendship

Mentally, you have to win first: Boxers Jaismine, Arundhati reveal mindset behind Commonwealth gold. Photo credit: BAI

Mentally, you have to win first: Boxers Jaismine, Arundhati reveal mindset behind Commonwealth gold

ETPL launches to a packed stadium in Rotterdam on Wednesday. Photo credit: ETPL

ETPL launches to a packed stadium in Rotterdam

Experts react to ex-CDS Chauhan's remarks on Kirana Hills incident during Op Sindoor

Experts react to ex-CDS Chauhan's remarks on Kirana Hills incident during Op Sindoor

Haryanvi singer, YouTuber Ankit Baliyan shot dead outside gym in Uttar Pradesh

Haryanvi singer, YouTuber Ankit Baliyan shot dead outside gym in Uttar Pradesh

Abhay Verma reveals what does true artistic liberation mean to him (Photo: Abhay Verma/ Instagram)

Abhay Verma reveals what does true artistic liberation mean to him

Hansi Flick refuses to discuss FC Barcelona's interest in Julian Alvarez. Photo credit: @Atletico Madrid/X

Flick refuses to discuss Barcelona's interest in Alvarez

Who is afraid of a tribal woman making her own choice?

Who is afraid of a tribal woman making her own choice?

Edmund Lalrindika rises from being an AIFF youth prospect to Durand Cup hero after scoring a hat-trick in East Bengal FC's 4-1 win over Mohun Bagan Super Giant in Kolkata on Wednesday. Photo credit: AIFF

Edmund Lalrindika rises from being an AIFF youth prospect to Durand Cup hero

Amritsar Soormas to meet Mohali Kings in opener of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium in Mohali this Sunday. Photo credit: PCA

Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas to meet Mohali Kings in opener