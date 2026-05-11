May 11, 2026 9:39 PM हिंदी

Esha Deol reveals her favourite corner in her house

Esha Deol reveals her favourite corner in her house

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Expanding her horizons, actress Esha Deol has ventured into the world of designing luxury spaces.

While interacting with the media, Esha talked about her favourite corner in her house.

The 'Dhoom' actress revealed that she has a multi-purpose room in her home, which has a treadmill, a work desk, and a big picture of dad Dharmendra. Esha admitted that she spends a lot of time in this room.

She was asked, "Which is that one corner of your house that makes you feel peaceful ?"

Responding to the question, the 'No Entry' actress stated, "There is a room in my house. I call it the multi-purpose room. I have my treadmill there; I meditate. I also have a little desk there, where I work. It also has a huge photograph of dad (Dharmendra). So I spend a lot of time there."

During the media interaction, Esha further revealed that her father, Dharmendra, had a keen interest in the world of design and landscapes.

A visibly emotional Esah was heard saying, “Papa and I would spend hours, you know, discussing different landscapes, simple spaces and he would always say, ‘Lage raho bete, karte raho (keep going, give it your all), and those words I carry even today with me, which guide me. It was his faith in my creativity that gave me the courage to wholeheartedly pursue it today”.

She further added that the logo for her recently launched brand was designed by her father.

She said, “The lantern in my logo was actually personally handcrafted by Papa. It was a gift he had given me. Yes, he loved doing all this. So, you know, it's not just a symbol, it is his light that I carry forward”.

The 'He-Man' of Bollywood, Dharmendra, passed away in November last year at the age of 89.

--IANS

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