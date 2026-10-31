EPFO to launch key initiatives like automatic settlement of eligible inoperative accounts, WhatsApp services

New Delhi, Oct 31 (IANS) The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) is set to celebrate its 74th Foundation Day here on Sunday, which will see key initiative being launched by Union Minister for Labour and Employment, Dr. Mansukh Mandaviya.

Dr. Mandaviya will launch key EPFO initiatives, including the Automatic Settlement of Eligible Inoperative EPF Accounts with balances up to Rs 1,000 and EPFO Services through WhatsApp, among others.

The minister will also review exhibition stalls at the venue and release a series of publications reflecting EPFO's commitment to knowledge creation, institutional learning, legal awareness and compassionate governance, according to an official statement.

The event will also see Dr. Mandaviya presenting ‘Bhavishya Nidhi Awards 2026’ to recognise outstanding contributions by Regional Offices, Zonal Offices, individual officers and employees.

“The 74th Foundation Day celebration seeks to reaffirm that the journey of EPFO is not merely a story of institutional growth; it is a continuing commitment to ensure that the fruits of a worker's years of labour translate into security, dignity and peace of mind for the worker and the family,” according to a statement.

The celebration will be attended by senior officials of the Ministry, Members of the Central Board of Trustees, officers and employees of EPFO, employers, workers and other stakeholders.

India has significantly expanded the reach of social protection in recent years, and social protection coverage increased from 19 per cent in 2015 to 68.4 per cent in 2026, bringing more than one billion people within the social protection framework.

EPFO’s contributing membership has increased significantly over the period. Contributing members rose from 3.49 crore in 2014-15 to approximately 7.98 crore (as on September 16, 2026). This represents an increase of approximately 4.49 crore contributing members over the period.

As of September 2026, 7.68 lakh establishments are contributing to EPFO. This provides a broad institutional base for extending social security coverage to eligible workers.

--IANS

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