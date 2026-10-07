Environment minister Bhupender Yadav visits Fiji temple, highlights enduring civilisational ties

Suva, Oct 7 (IANS) Union Environment, Forest and Climate Change Minister Bhupender Yadav visited the Shri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Fiji’s Nadi on Wednesday, reflecting the deep-rooted spiritual and civilisational links that continue to connect the two countries.

“Visited the Shri Siva Subramaniya Swami Temple in Nadi, Fiji. The temple stands as a vibrant testament to the enduring cultural, spiritual and civilisational bonds between India and Fiji,” Yadav posted on X.

Earlier in the day, Yadav met Jochen Flasbarth, State Secretary in Germany's Federal Environment Ministry, on the sidelines of the Pre-COP deliberations in Fiji.

“Happy to co-facilitate the discussion in the Mitigation Breakout Session along with Mr Flasbarth to enable an open platform for discussions on critical agenda items to further support the presidency,” Yadav posted on X.

The Union Minister is leading the Indian delegation at the Pre-COP31 meetings under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), being co-hosted by Australia, Fiji and Tuvalu.

Pre-COP is a preparatory meeting held a few weeks before the annual UN Climate Change Conference, with COP 31 scheduled to be held in Turkey in November this year.

Yadav also held talks with Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, and Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary, on the sidelines of Pre-COP in Fiji, where they discussed key climate priorities ahead of COP 31.

“Glad to have met with Ms. Amina J Mohammed, UN Deputy Secretary-General, and Mr Simon Stiell, UNFCCC Executive Secretary, on the sidelines of Pre-COP in Nadi, Fiji today. We had an extensive discussion on matters related to the upcoming COP31 with emphasis on means of implementation, just transition, adaptation, and climate finance," Yadav posted on X.

"India remains committed to engaging with the upcoming COP Presidency and UNFCCC constructively, extending all required support,” he added.

The Union Minister met Wopke Hoekstra, European Commissioner for Climate, Net Zero and Clean Growth, in Fiji, with discussion focused on matters related to clean energy, including access to energy, and the importance of science-based support enabling an inclusive policy-making process.

“We further discussed the importance of native wisdom in terms of providing tangible solutions supported with technology transfer. India and the EU will work together closely to have a productive, solution-oriented COP31 in November,” Yadav posted on X.

Following the meeting, Hoekstra took to X and posted: “ As always, good to meet Minister Bhupender Yadav at pre-COP. We discussed our expectations for COP31, specifically on clean electrification and on the role of science.”

--IANS

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