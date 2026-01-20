Entrepreneurs thrive under PMFME scheme in Bihar’s Sheikhpura

Sheikhpura, (Bihar) Jan 20 (IANS) Prime Minister’s Formalisation of Micro Food Processing Enterprises (PMFME) scheme, launched by the Ministry of Food Processing Industries, is transforming local food processing businesses in Sheikhpura.

The central government’s initiative aims to make food processing industries organised, self-reliant, and a source of sustainable livelihoods. Both in rural and urban areas across the state of Bihar, this scheme has become a powerful tool not only for employment and economic empowerment, but also for dignity.

Two stories from Sheikhpura illustrate this transformation: that of Bahadur Ravidas from Pachna village and Soobe Sav from Station Road, Sheikhpura city.

Bahadur Ravidas began his life as a labourer, working hard to support his family but barely making ends meet. Seeking better opportunities, he moved to Punjab, where he worked in a cake bakery for twelve years.

During this time, he gained valuable experience and skills. Despite this, he longed to return home, realising that staying away from family indefinitely was not sustainable. There were few opportunities in Bihar. But he was determined to create something of his own.

After he returned to Sheikhpura, Bahadur initially worked in other bakeries to support his family. Limited income and an uncertain future were constant challenges. However, he explored new possibilities by dint of hard work. Through an acquaintance, he learned about the local industry department and the PMFME scheme.

The scheme offered him hope. With proper guidance, he applied online and soon became eligible for the programme. Bahadur received financial assistance under PMFME. He also got technical support as well as training in business management. His own cake-making business finally took off.

His bakery not only generates a good income but has also earned him recognition as a successful entrepreneur today. It provides jobs to many locals. As a result, youth migration from the village has been reduced. Through his business, he can provide for his family, educate his children, and secure a stable future.

Soobe Sav: From street vendor to successful baker

Soobe Sav, a resident of Sheikhpura city, once wandered in search of work. To earn a living, he sold cut coconuts on the streets, balancing baskets on his head. Despite his hard work, the earnings were meagre, barely enough to support his family. His relatives often told him to do something bigger.

Finally, he felt motivated. One day, Soobe went to Jharkhand. He worked in a cake bakery there. He also honed his skills.

During this time, he met a friend who introduced him to the PMFME scheme. Realising this was the opportunity he had been waiting for, Soobe returned to Sheikhpura. With government support and guidance through the PMFME scheme, he started a small cake and bakery unit.

Today, his bakery runs successfully, generating steady income and offering him stability and self-reliance. Both Bahadur Ravidas and Soobe Sav credit the PMFME scheme and the government for providing them with the platform to achieve their dreams.

Both entrepreneurs express their heartfelt thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. They consider the scheme a blessing, not only for providing employment but also for restoring dignity and self-respect.

