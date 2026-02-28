February 28, 2026 1:57 PM हिंदी

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Dacoit release

Mrunal Thakur, Adivi Sesh offer prayers at Tirupati Balaji temple ahead of Dacoit release

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Ahead of the release of their upcoming film “Dacoit”, actors Mrunal Thakur and Adivi Sesh sought divine blessings at the revered Tirumala Venkateswara Temple.

The promotional journey of Dacoit began on a spiritual note as the two actors visited the temple to seek blessings at the advent of the film’s campaign. The two stars were seen dressed in traditional Indian wear as they offered prayers at the temple.

Sesh shared: “Every film is a leap of faith. We put years of work into something and then place it in the hands of the audience. Starting this journey at Tirupati felt right. It was important for us to begin with gratitude and seek blessings before stepping into the whirlwind of promotions.”

Sesh had earlier visited the Bhadrakali Temple in Warangal ahead of the release of his upcoming film.

Sesh has launched its first song, Rubaroo. The romantic track, picturised on Sesh and co-star Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Shaniel Deo, Dacoit also stars Anurag Kashyap in a pivotal antagonist role.

Talking about the number, he said: “Rubaroo is special because it captures the emotional heartbeat of the film, the vulnerability, the connection, and the quiet intensity between these characters. Launching promotions with this song felt right. Before we begin sharing this story with audiences, I wanted to take a moment to seek blessings and gratitude.”

“We’ve poured a lot into this film, and I’m looking forward to everyone experiencing it in April.”

Dacoit also stars Prakash Raj, Sunil, Atul Kulkarni, Zayn Marie Khan, and Kamakshi Bhaskarla, among others.

It traces the journey of an angry convict determined to seek revenge on his ex-girlfriend, who betrayed him. As he crafts a perilous plan to trap her, the story evolves into an emotionally intense tale of love, betrayal, and vengeance.

Shot simultaneously in Hindi and Telugu, the film’s story and screenplay have been jointly crafted by Adivi Sesh and Shaneil Deo. Currently in post-production, Dacoit is gearing up for a grand pan-India release.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Dhanush: Meditation, manifestation will help your goals (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Dhanush: Meditation, manifestation will help your goals

KIWG 2026: Country’s new generation of winter sports athletes rises in Gulmarg (Credit: SAI)

KIWG 2026: Country’s new generation of winter sports athletes rises in Gulmarg

'When we are finished, take over your govt', Trump tells Iranians

'When we are finished, take over your govt', Trump tells Iranians

Trump confirms ‘major combat operations’ in Iran

Trump confirms ‘major combat operations’ in Iran

BNP govt faces uphill task of rebuilding trust in Bangladesh’s judiciary: Report

BNP govt faces uphill task of rebuilding trust in Bangladesh’s judiciary: Report

Israel strikes near Ayatollah Khamenei’s offices in Tehran: Report

Op Shield of Judah: Israel struck areas near Khamenei’s offices in Tehran, says report

India urges nationals in Israel to stay alert after Israel-US strikes on Iran

India urges nationals in Israel to stay alert after Israel-US strikes on Iran

With sports in her blood, Jyoti Singh, daughter of an international athlete, aims to forge a legacy of her own (Credit: Hockey India)

With sports in her blood, Jyoti Singh, daughter of an international athlete, aims to forge a legacy of her own

AI will reshape jobs, not destroy them: Morgan Stanley

AI will reshape jobs, not destroy them: Morgan Stanley

'Ranabaali' makers greet Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika by dropping surprise glimpse of wedding song from film! (Photo Credit: Mythri Movie Makers/X)

'Ranabaali' makers greet Vijay Deverakonda, Rashmika by dropping surprise glimpse of wedding song from film!