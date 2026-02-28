February 28, 2026 1:58 PM हिंदी

Shivaleeka Oberoi hints at playful pact for ‘co-production’ as Abhishek Pathak shoots ‘Drishyam 3’

Mumbai, Feb 28 (IANS) Shivaleeka Oberoi has described her pregnancy as a “co-production” with Abhishek Pathak. The actress went on to reveal that while her filmmaker husband is busy with the third instalment of “Drishyam” starring Ajay Devgn, she is focused on preparing for motherhood.

Shivaleeka took to Instagram on Saturday and shared a string of images from her recent maternity shoot along with her husband Abhishek. Calling it a joint venture, the actress quipped that “deals were made” between the two.

“Call it a co-production. He’s busy making thrillers. I’m busy making a human. Deals were made,” she wrote as the caption.

As Abhishek shoots “Drishyam 3” during her pregnancy, Shivaleeka ensured they would document the journey with as many maternity photographs as she wished.

“He shoots #Drishyam3 during the pregnancy, We shoot as many #Maternity photos as I want. Both productions running successfully!” said the actress.

Shivaleeka and Abhishek first met while working on the 2020 Vidyut Jammwal-starrer "Khuda Hafiz,” which follows the story of Sameer, a young man, leads a content life with Nargis, his wife. However, when she is kidnapped by human traffickers, he must rescue her.

The duo exchanged rings in July 2022 and finally tied the knot in February 2023.

Shivaleeka made her acting debut with the 2019 release "Yeh Saali Aashiqui" and later rose to fame with "Khuda Haafiz" in 2020. She was last seen in "Khuda Haafiz: Chapter 2 – Agni Pariksha" in 2022, where both she and Vidyut reprised their characters Nargis and Sameer from the original drama.

On the other hand, Abhishek directed "Drishyam 2", featuring Ajay Devgn, Shriya Saran, Tabu, and Akshaye Khanna.He has also directed Udta Chaman. Abhishek has also produced movies such as Pyaar Ka Punchnama,Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Section 375 and Khuda Haafiz.

Talking about Drishyam 3, the makers of the upcoming film started the Goa schedule in December. Actor Jaideep Ahlawat has also joined the franchise.

Drishyam tells the gripping tale of a family caught in the shadow of a shocking disappearance, a policewoman’s son goes missing, and she threatens to destroy Vijay’s family. Determined to protect his loved ones, Vijay spares no effort in keeping them safe.

Seven years later, in the sequel, the Salgaonkars have tried to move on from the traumatic events of their past. But just when life seems to have found its rhythm, unexpected circumstances arise, threatening to unearth dark truths long buried.

The film is a Hindi remake of the Malayalam film of the same name.

